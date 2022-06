Student success is the goal in Meden Isaac-Lam’s classroom. The experimental portion of chemistry, watching the molecules seem to be alive, interact and transform, is what most interested Meden Isaac-Lam, associate professor of Chemistry in the College of Engineering and Sciences at Purdue University Northwest (PNW), about the field. It was the idea of contributing to the education of the next generation of scientists that interested her most in teaching.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO