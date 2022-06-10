ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Black Woman Fired As Gov. Greg Abbott’s Canvasser After Laughing In Viral Video With Beto O’Rourke Supporter

By Atiya Jordan
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monique Dawson, a former canvasser for Governor Greg Abbott’s election campaign, says she was fired after she was recorded laughing with a resident who said they would “absolutely not” be voting for the Texas Republican in the upcoming election. The video was initially posted on Twitter...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 1175

Guest
4d ago

And why emphasize “black woman”? I’m sorry but you disrespect your boss it could cost your job no matter what color you are. I’m figuring nobody is more privileged then the other on that subject Geez 🙄

Reply(106)
745
Guest
4d ago

I think this was a set up! If this woman is volunteering to do this she doesn’t get paid!! So why is it she’s asking for money when you volunteer for free!? Anyway to get FREE $! Not only that if she’s working for Abbot why wld she find that funny?? Not much Support for Abbot from her! I’d fire her too! According to Wht I read Abbot never hired her!

Reply(90)
263
Tommy Taylor
4d ago

Once again, the media using headlines to make things look racial! Why does it matter that it was a black woman?

Reply(36)
348
