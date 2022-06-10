Colorado Springs Police investigating serious crash involving motorcycle

(CBS4) – Two people are dead and four others are injured after a shooting at a party in Denver. (credit: CBS) It happened overnight, just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 4600 hundred block of East Colorado Avenue. That’s a few blocks away from the intersection of South Dahlia Street and East Mexico Avenue, and not far from where Colorado Boulevard intersects with Interstate 25. (credit: CBS) It’s being investigated as a homicide. Police have not released any specific information beyond that it happened at a party. Authorities said they are working to develop information about a suspect.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO