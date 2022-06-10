ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police investigating serious crash involving motorcycle

By KRDO News
KRDO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a serious car crash involving a motorcyclist. Thursday at 8:43 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police...

krdo.com

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol arrested him on I-25 near Walsenburg Sunday. Police would not release any The post 28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate stabbing in an apartment near South Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in an apartment near South Academy Blvd. Monday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Academy Blvd., just after 12:45 a.m. At the scene, police found a victim suffering from a stab wound. Shortly after, members from the American Medical Response and The post Police investigate stabbing in an apartment near South Academy Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 injured in shooting near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the victim is stable following a shooting just west of Memorial Park Sunday night. Information is currently limited; the Colorado Springs Police Department confirms officers responded to the 900 block of East Vermijo around 8:20 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting but have released no further information. The victim was transported to the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family disturbance Saturday night in Colorado Springs leads to arrest of suspect in storage unit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was arrested Saturday night after the Colorado Springs Police Department said they were involved in a family disturbance call. The initial report came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a family disturbance in the 2900 block of Valarie Circle, near Constitution and North Powers. CSPD said after officers The post Family disturbance Saturday night in Colorado Springs leads to arrest of suspect in storage unit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Prevent being victim to vehicle theft by practicing 9 p.m. Routine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles occur when vehicles are left unlocked and overhead garage doors are left open. In order to prevent vehicle thefts, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reminding the community to practice the 9 p.m. Routine. The 9 p.m. Routine Remove your valuables from your vehicle The post Prevent being victim to vehicle theft by practicing 9 p.m. Routine appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

2 Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting At A Party In Denver

(CBS4) – Two people are dead and four others are injured after a shooting at a party in Denver. (credit: CBS) It happened overnight, just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 4600 hundred block of East Colorado Avenue. That’s a few blocks away from the intersection of South Dahlia Street and East Mexico Avenue, and not far from where Colorado Boulevard intersects with Interstate 25. (credit: CBS) It’s being investigated as a homicide. Police have not released any specific information beyond that it happened at a party. Authorities said they are working to develop information about a suspect.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle near North Nevada Avenue and East Williamette Avenue before 9 p.m. Thursday. As officers arrived, they found a single vehicle and a motorcycle in the road. The investigation determined the motorcycle was heading north on...
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies locate suspect from Hanover shooting Saturday afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office report that the suspect has been found as of 3:43 p.m. Previous coverage: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of 6100 Chaps View in Hanover while they search for a shooting suspect Saturday afternoon. EPSCO The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies locate suspect from Hanover shooting Saturday afternoon appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbor says Hanover suspect shot family member before setting his own home on fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Joe Vargas lives a few houses down from the scene of a shooting Saturday morning. He spoke exclusively with 13 Investigates about what he and other family members witnessed. "He shot her there on the ground. He went and got in his truck and burned his house down and The post Neighbor says Hanover suspect shot family member before setting his own home on fire appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in Walsenburg for homicide near a Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man wanted for a murder near Walgreens has been arrested Sunday. According to police records, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, was pulled over on Interstate-25 near Walensburg by Colorado State Troopers. He was taken into custody and is being charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree. At 6:55 p.m., CSPD […]
WALSENBURG, CO
FOX21News.com

Two dead after crash involving motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two people died in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Thursday evening. It happened at North Powers Boulevard and Highway 83 just before 8 p.m. Police say the motorcycle, carrying two people, was traveling north on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
KKTV

Man living inside home facing arson charges following a fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking at an arson case following a fire in Colorado Springs Friday evening. Crews were called to the 2700 block of N. Chestnut, just south of W. Fillmore and west of I-25 just after 4 p.m. When 11 News arrived at the scene, the front of a home was charred and multiple vehicles appeared to be damaged. The fire appeared to be under control by about 5 p.m., but smoke was still visible.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

