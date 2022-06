Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. The Cubs usually give Ortega breathers against left-handers, but they are holding him out for the second time in three games against the Padres' righty. Ian Happ is joining Christopher Morel and Jason Heyward in the outfield for Monday's opener.

