Summer baseball in the Klamath Basin once again takes a different path as times, population, participation and people change

Frances Lou Rose Wiley, 97, left for her eternal home with Jesus on June 3, 2022. She was born January 30, 1925 to Elmer and Beatrice Sniff in Willmar, Saskatchewan, Canada. Frances lived her early life with her family out on the prairie in Saskatchewan until she was 12 years old. They had to leave because the Dust Bowl made life impossible there. She moved with her family to Eagle Lake, Minnesota and graduated from high school when she was 17. She moved to Alameda, California during WW2 and worked in the shipyard there during the war. There she met her husband, a handsome sailor, Allan H. Rose. They were married in 1944 and moved to San Diego after the war. Frances and Allan had 3 children; Vicki (Rose) Chabner, Beatrice Rose and Bradley Rose. Allan died young in 1970 and she remarried later to Carl C. Wiley (Papa). During her life in San Diego she worked as the manager of one of the school cafeterias. She loved the job and the kids. She was devoted to her church, both in Chula Vista and here in Klamath Falls, where she was a member of Living Faith Church for over 40 years. She loved gardening, especially flowers, and there was rarely a flower untended. Even when she moved to Pacifica Senior Living she worried if the flowers weren't taken care of. Frances leaves behind her three children, 5 grandchildren, Luke, Adriane, Joshua, Christina and Robert and nine great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Agnes Lowry, brother, Kenneth Swift and brother, Ronald Sniff. They all stayed closely in touch with her, even until the very end of her life. A Memorial service will be on June 24th at 2 pm. at Klamath Christian Center, with her son-in-law, David Chabner officiating. Any memorial contributions can be made to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO