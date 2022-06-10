Maricopa County Pays Nearly $12 Million in Lawsuit Over Jail Assault

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help solve a case that has been cold for more than three decades. Detectives continue their work in the Cathy Sposito murder investigation and are seeking to locate a small caliber firearm involved in the homicide as part of this effort. As the open case approaches the 30 year anniversary, detectives are alerting the community there is a likelihood the weapon was dumped sometime after her murder on June 13, 1987, anywhere between the Thumb Butte Trail site and the Castle Canyon area of Prescott Valley. If anyone recalls finding a small caliber firearm between these designated locations or has knowledge regarding such a weapon associated with this case, you are urged to call Detective Dan Pritchard at 928-777-7275 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO