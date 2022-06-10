ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Pays Nearly $12 Million in Lawsuit Over Jail Assault

By Katya Schwenk
Phoenix New Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Ortiz had just turned 18 years old when he was sent to Maricopa County's Fourth Avenue Jail. Ortiz was locked up in May 2020 for a probation violation. But because he had once gotten into a fight in juvenile detention, he was placed in the jail's maximum security unit that...

www.phoenixnewtimes.com

Comments / 7

Related
AZFamily

More teen boys are being targeted in ‘sextortion’ scams, FBI says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- FBI agents in Phoenix are warning parents that they’re seeing an increase in “sextortion” scams now that school is out for the year. The FBI says “sextortion” occurs when an adult contacts a child over various online platforms (websites, social media, apps, etc...) and uses deception and manipulation to convince a young boy or girl to engage in explicit activity over various video chats, while secretly recording it. The adult predator will then reveal they’ve recorded the video and attempts to extort the child for money to avoid having the video posted online.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cold Case Investigation Remains Active, Detectives Seeking Information

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help solve a case that has been cold for more than three decades. Detectives continue their work in the Cathy Sposito murder investigation and are seeking to locate a small caliber firearm involved in the homicide as part of this effort. As the open case approaches the 30 year anniversary, detectives are alerting the community there is a likelihood the weapon was dumped sometime after her murder on June 13, 1987, anywhere between the Thumb Butte Trail site and the Castle Canyon area of Prescott Valley. If anyone recalls finding a small caliber firearm between these designated locations or has knowledge regarding such a weapon associated with this case, you are urged to call Detective Dan Pritchard at 928-777-7275 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Apache Junction teen witnessed murder-suicide of parents, police say

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - An Apache Junction man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, and police say their 13-year-old son was the one who made the 911 call. The boy called police at around 8 p.m. on June 12, telling officers that "his father just shot his mother multiple times" at a home near Tomahawk Road and Superstition Boulevard.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Assault#Prison#Brain Injury#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Phoenix New Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thenewzealandtimes.com

Phoenix police officer shot dead, rushed to hospital, cops say

A Phoenix police officer was shot dead Tuesday, authorities said. The officer was rushed to hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. Officials did not release details of the shooting or whether any arrests were made. made. This story is broken. Check back for updates.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

$12 million settlement reached with Maricopa County after inmate brutally beaten

RAW VIDEO: Phoenix pilot killed after plane crashes into building, strawberry field north of LA. The plane went on to crash in a field just north of the freeway. Emergency responders found parts of the plane on the roof of the building it struck. Officials say one person died. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters set up a grid around the field and searched the area for additional victims but didn’t find anyone.
KTAR.com

Phoenix police searching for suspects in 2 robberies from 2017

This article originally appeared Sept. 11, 2017. Our first case is about an audacious woman who stole from a place of worship while she had a child with her. “On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at about 11 p.m., a female suspect entered a synagogue at Lincoln (Drive) and 21st Street” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy