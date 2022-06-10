Maricopa County Pays Nearly $12 Million in Lawsuit Over Jail Assault
By Katya Schwenk
Phoenix New Times
4 days ago
Brian Ortiz had just turned 18 years old when he was sent to Maricopa County's Fourth Avenue Jail. Ortiz was locked up in May 2020 for a probation violation. But because he had once gotten into a fight in juvenile detention, he was placed in the jail's maximum security unit that...
PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has reached an $11.75 million settlement in a lawsuit involving a jail attack that seriously injured an inmate more than two years ago. The county's Board of Supervisors approved the settlement for the family of Brian Ortiz, who was 18...
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Chino Valley man has been convicted of stealing Social Security checks from his daughter and putting the money in his own bank account. Prosecutors said a Yavapai County Superior Court jury found 58-year-old David Lawrence Schuck guilty of one count each of theft and fraudulent schemes.
PHOENIX — An Arizona commission will soon hold a hearing to determine whether a justice of the peace committed misconduct for using profanity and making violent threats against a citizen. Pima County Justice of Peace Adam Watters is expected to have his actions reviewed by the Arizona Commission on...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- FBI agents in Phoenix are warning parents that they’re seeing an increase in “sextortion” scams now that school is out for the year. The FBI says “sextortion” occurs when an adult contacts a child over various online platforms (websites, social media, apps, etc...) and uses deception and manipulation to convince a young boy or girl to engage in explicit activity over various video chats, while secretly recording it. The adult predator will then reveal they’ve recorded the video and attempts to extort the child for money to avoid having the video posted online.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help solve a case that has been cold for more than three decades. Detectives continue their work in the Cathy Sposito murder investigation and are seeking to locate a small caliber firearm involved in the homicide as part of this effort. As the open case approaches the 30 year anniversary, detectives are alerting the community there is a likelihood the weapon was dumped sometime after her murder on June 13, 1987, anywhere between the Thumb Butte Trail site and the Castle Canyon area of Prescott Valley. If anyone recalls finding a small caliber firearm between these designated locations or has knowledge regarding such a weapon associated with this case, you are urged to call Detective Dan Pritchard at 928-777-7275 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.
PHOENIX - An Arizona anti-mask advocate who's been on the radar of local law enforcement for threatening to "hunt" LGBTQ supporters in Target stores was arrested over the weekend for a separate case. Officers took Ethan Schmidt into custody at the Arizona State Capitol during the "March for our Lives"...
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is set to fire April Sponsel, the prosecutor who brought gang charges against Black Lives Matter protesters that were later dismissed. Sponsel had been with the MCAO for 18 years but has been on paid leave for more than a year. MCAO officials cited...
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - An Apache Junction man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, and police say their 13-year-old son was the one who made the 911 call. The boy called police at around 8 p.m. on June 12, telling officers that "his father just shot his mother multiple times" at a home near Tomahawk Road and Superstition Boulevard.
Nineteen-year-old Kailani Blair drove past the Circle K at West McDowell Road and North 91st Avenue in Maryvale on her way to work Friday afternoon, like she always does. She counted 10 police units in the gas station parking lot. “I wonder what’s going on there,” she thought to herself....
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver is assaulted in Phoenix, and the attack was caught on camera. Dashcam video shows the Uber driver, Jonathan Carroll, pickup a male passenger around 2 a.m. in the Laveen area of Phoenix near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. The men quickly begin to argue over the pick-up location.
Apache, Navajo county residents unable to call 911 or use internet due to outage. City officials and residents said the company showed no urgency to fix it, and this isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with an outage like this. Updated: 9 minutes ago. |. A neighbor in...
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon but is expected to survive in part due to her bulletproof vest, authorities said. Two people were detained in connection with the shooting, which occurred in the area of 39th Avenue and Baseline Road at about 12:30 p.m.
A Phoenix police officer was shot dead Tuesday, authorities said. The officer was rushed to hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. Officials did not release details of the shooting or whether any arrests were made.
An Arizona teenager was shot to death in her apartment earlier this month by an apparent intruder just days after her pregnant horse was allegedly stolen, the East Valley Tribune reports. Around 2 a.m. on June 4, 19-year-old Rachel Hansen dialed 911 to report that she had been shot by...
A Phoenix police detective was in an unmarked car when two masked men ambushed her and opened fire in Laveen.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Detectives say the body found by Salt River Police inside a Red Robin Sunday was an employee of the restaurant who they believe was murdered. They say it likely happened during a robbery. “That’s awful. We come here, it’s my son’s favorite restaurant,” Jennifer Driscoll said.
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix pilot killed after plane crashes into building, strawberry field north of LA. The plane went on to crash in a field just north of the freeway. Emergency responders found parts of the plane on the roof of the building it struck. Officials say one person died. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters set up a grid around the field and searched the area for additional victims but didn’t find anyone.
This article originally appeared Sept. 11, 2017. Our first case is about an audacious woman who stole from a place of worship while she had a child with her. “On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at about 11 p.m., a female suspect entered a synagogue at Lincoln (Drive) and 21st Street” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County prosecutor at the center of a controversy involving Black Lives Matter protesters who were wrongfully charged with crimes in 2020 has been served with a dismissal letter. April Sponsel was placed on administrative leave last March as the Maricopa County Attorney's Office reviewed her...
