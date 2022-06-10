Greyhounds prep for state 7-on-7 tournament

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Five Valley teams qualified for the 7-on-7 Texas State tournament in College Station. In division one, it’s PSJA North, Rowe, Sharyland and San Benito high schools. In division three, Santa Rosa also punched their ticket to the tournament. “I feel honored, blessed,” said...
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen High's volleyball team graduated many seniors and are bringing in a lot of new faces to the team this upcoming season. The team is preparing and building their team through Summer volleyball... watch above for more:
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Toros made team history signing 16-year-old Jose Angel Luna to a USL Academy contract. The Weslaco native is the youngest signing the Toros have ever had. Click on the video above for more.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Weslaco is preparing to welcome the community to its newest park. The city announced Monday that they are “adding finishing touches” to their newest park, Judge Gilbert Garza Park. The park will include a splash pad, exercise stations, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, and over 1.5 miles […]
WESLACO, Texas – At a Rio Grande Valley Partnership event last November, Craig Garansuay explained why more national fast food and restaurant chains should take a look at Weslaco. During a presentation at Weslaco City Hall, the San Antonio-based commercial developer said that based on market share, Weslaco’s eateries...
Vanguard Academy in Pharr has partnered up with the city of Pharr for school resource officers and police K9 services. The Pharr Police Department says they will be conducting patrols to keep an eye on students and staff. Under the agreement, which will start in the 2022 school year, Vanguard...
A group of hopeful entrepreneurs met Monday at a hub for people trying to start new businesses. The Rio Grande Valley Angel Network met at the UTRGV Center for Innovation and Commercialization in Weslaco to hear three companies pitch to local investors. The angel investors group recently started meeting in...
The Republican Party has flipped Brownsville-based Congressional District 34, at least until November. Mayra Flores held off Dan Sanchez to win in Tuesday’s special election for the traditionally Democratic district. Flores ended the night with 51 percent of the vote while Sanchez took 43 percent. Two other candidates finished...
In school districts like Edinburg CISD, the poverty level is just over 82%. Alonda Navarro, the principal at Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Edinburg, says putting food on the plate can be a challenge for low income families during the summer. “They might not have this opportunity during the...
Harlingen residents elected two commissioners in separate runoff elections Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from the Cameron County Elections Department. Ford Kinsley and Daniel Nemecio Lopez won their respective races as Harlingen commissioners. Kinsley received 600 votes in the runoff race for Harlingen District 1 commissioner. His opponent,...
Clear or mesh backpacks will be required for students at the Mission Consolidated Independent School District for the 2022-2023 school year. The district says the move is being done as an added security measure. “We work on safety and security improvements every year,” Superintendent Dr. Carol G. Perez said in...
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District has released a statement following the death of two district employees. Friday morning, San Benito PD responded to a two-vehicle crash. As a result of the crash, two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials later confirmed the men as San Benito […]
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday evening. According to authorities, an initial investigation showed a white 2009 Ford F-150, occupied by one female driver, was traveling southbound on FM 800 south of Business 83 in Harlingen. At about 6:40 p.m., the driver of the […]
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Police Department Officer has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI.) The Edinburg Police Department informed the Mcallen Police Department of the arrest Friday morning, according to a press release. McAllen PD Officer, Danny Leal has been charged with a DWI. Leal served as a police officer for McAllen […]
Police in a Texas border town used stay-at-home orders in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to unlawfully stop and arrest a high school senior driving to his mother’s house, according to a civil rights lawsuit that has its first hearing this week.
2 men killed after a traffic collision in San Benito (San Benito, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, two men lost their lives following a traffic collision in San Benito. As per the initial information, officers quickly responded to the 27000 block of State Highway 345 at about 7:30 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a reminder, the polls are open for the special election in the U.S. Congressional District 34 and runoff elections for Harlingen City Commission Districts 1 and 2. Republican Mayra Flores and Democrat Dan Sanchez are vying to fill the seat vacated by retiring Congressman Filemon Vela. The City of Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas’ 13 Court of Appeals reversed the 2020 decision by the Cameron County 138th District Court that deemed South Padre Island’s food truck restrictions unconstitutional, granting the city immunity from the food trucks’ lawsuit. In February 2019, the Institute for Justice (IJ) filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ericka Lerma, owner […]
Two men were arrested in connection with a cockfighting operation in San Benito over the weekend. On Saturday, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received information about a cockfighting event in progress at a property in San Benito. When deputies arrived, they observed multiple vehicles and found a shed where cockfighting...
Comments / 1