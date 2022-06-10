ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

Greyhounds prep for state 7-on-7 tournament

By Brandon Benitez
KRGV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN BENITO, Texas -- San Benito Greyhounds...

www.krgv.com

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Five RGV Teams Qualify for 7-on-7 State Tourney

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Five Valley teams qualified for the 7-on-7 Texas State tournament in College Station. In division one, it’s PSJA North, Rowe, Sharyland and San Benito high schools. In division three, Santa Rosa also punched their ticket to the tournament. “I feel honored, blessed,” said...
LA FERIA, TX
KRGV

RGV Toros sign 16-year-old to academy squad

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Toros made team history signing 16-year-old Jose Angel Luna to a USL Academy contract. The Weslaco native is the youngest signing the Toros have ever had. Click on the video above for more.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Weslaco to open new park in late June

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Weslaco is preparing to welcome the community to its newest park. The city announced Monday that they are “adding finishing touches” to their newest park, Judge Gilbert Garza Park. The park will include a splash pad, exercise stations, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, and over 1.5 miles […]
Texas State
San Benito, TX
Texas Sports
KRGV

Vanguard Academy partners up with city of Pharr for the 2022 school year

Vanguard Academy in Pharr has partnered up with the city of Pharr for school resource officers and police K9 services. The Pharr Police Department says they will be conducting patrols to keep an eye on students and staff. Under the agreement, which will start in the 2022 school year, Vanguard...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Pitch meeting held in Weslaco for entrepreneurs

A group of hopeful entrepreneurs met Monday at a hub for people trying to start new businesses. The Rio Grande Valley Angel Network met at the UTRGV Center for Innovation and Commercialization in Weslaco to hear three companies pitch to local investors. The angel investors group recently started meeting in...
WESLACO, TX
#Benito
KRGV

Valley family highlights need of summer meals program

In school districts like Edinburg CISD, the poverty level is just over 82%. Alonda Navarro, the principal at Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Edinburg, says putting food on the plate can be a challenge for low income families during the summer. “They might not have this opportunity during the...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Unofficial election results: Kinsley, Lopez elected as Harlingen commissioners

Harlingen residents elected two commissioners in separate runoff elections Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from the Cameron County Elections Department. Ford Kinsley and Daniel Nemecio Lopez won their respective races as Harlingen commissioners. Kinsley received 600 votes in the runoff race for Harlingen District 1 commissioner. His opponent,...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD releases statement on employee deaths

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District has released a statement following the death of two district employees. Friday morning, San Benito PD responded to a two-vehicle crash. As a result of the crash, two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials later confirmed the men as San Benito […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen woman dies in truck rollover accident

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday evening. According to authorities, an initial investigation showed a white 2009 Ford F-150, occupied by one female driver, was traveling southbound on FM 800 south of Business 83 in Harlingen. At about 6:40 p.m., the driver of the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD officer arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Police Department Officer has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI.) The Edinburg Police Department informed the Mcallen Police Department of the arrest Friday morning, according to a press release. McAllen PD Officer, Danny Leal has been charged with a DWI. Leal served as a police officer for McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Court grants SPI immunity from food truck lawsuit

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas’ 13 Court of Appeals reversed the 2020 decision by the Cameron County 138th District Court that deemed South Padre Island’s food truck restrictions unconstitutional, granting the city immunity from the food trucks’ lawsuit. In February 2019, the Institute for Justice (IJ) filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ericka Lerma, owner […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Two arrested in connection with cockfighting operation in San Benito

Two men were arrested in connection with a cockfighting operation in San Benito over the weekend. On Saturday, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received information about a cockfighting event in progress at a property in San Benito. When deputies arrived, they observed multiple vehicles and found a shed where cockfighting...
SAN BENITO, TX

