June is shaping up to be a busy month in Mingo County with weekend events scheduled throughout the rest of June. On Saturday, June 11, the Hatfield-McCoy Marathon begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at the South Williamson, Kentucky, Food City parking lot. The marathon will travel through Matewan and will end at the finish line in Williamson. While event organizers are anticipating a below average turnout because of continued concerns caused by COVID-19 and continually rising gas prices, several hundred are still expected to turn out for the event.

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO