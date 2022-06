In 2021, more than 15,000 children in Vermont faced food insecurity and residents from around the state are doing their best to lower that number. School is out in Colchester, but the district is once again running its summer meals program aimed at helping school-age kids get a meal they otherwise might miss. Means are available at three locations: Union Memorial School, Porters Point School and Winchester Place, said Sara Collins of the Colchester School District.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO