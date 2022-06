The New York Rangers saw their season slip away in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as they failed to generate enough offense to take down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gerard Gallant surprisingly opted to keep Kaapo Kakko on the bench for the elimination game, in favor of playing the (significantly) injured Ryan Strome. When asked about his benching for Game 6, Kakko revealed that he was given no forewarning to the decision, and found out he wasn’t part of Gallant’s plans only by looking at the lineup card, per Mollie Walker.

