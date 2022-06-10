Call for Artist - Utility Box Mural

CONCORD, CA (June 13, 2022) — Concord’s much anticipated public arts program kicked off this weekend with an art “jam” in Todos Santos Park. The community event lasted two-days. Local artists created movable 8’x8’ murals at the park. At the same time, nationally known professional artists,...
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council is set to discuss the idea of protecting open space and recreational areas which could lead to a proposed ballot initiative. If approved, the item could end up on the November ballot in an effort to restrict any future development on the two golf courses (Shadow Lakes and Deer Ridge) unless through a vote of the public. Under this proposal, the city council is looking at a way for the city to prevent the land from being developed into anything other than a golf course.
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Alameda County authorities said a group of Proud Boys stormed a Drag Queen event Saturday at the San Lorenzo library. The group of 5 men, described as members of Proud Boys, allegedly crashed the Drag Queen story hour at about 1:30 p.m. terrifying kids, parents and community members who had come to hear a story.
PINOLE, Calif. (BCN)– The city of Pinole this week announced the launch of a digital gift card program meant to encourage people to spend money at local businesses. The Pinole Perks program for a limited time is offering people who purchase a digital gift card an additional 50 percent in money based on their purchase, […]
Like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, Jennifer Beals in Flashdance, and Channing Tatum in Magic Mike, sometimes you just want—no need—to dance, and especially after two years of empty dancefloors (now we really know how the kids in Footloose felt). When that urge hits, you need look no further than all of these SF spots, which range from tiny dives to top-notch cocktail bars to Vegas-like venues and everything in between.
(BCN)– The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include: The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening next Friday after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Saturday. The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will […]
Laura Segura, whose leadership at Monarch Services topped off a lifetime of service to the community in which she grew up, and who was as known for her fierce advocacy as she was for being an athlete, artist, friend and—for a small stretch in the 1990s—an aspiring rapper, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. She was 54.
Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
The latest COVID surge in the Bay Area appears to have peaked as cases have stopped rising, but those numbers remain very high. In the East Bay, news of rising COVID numbers in Contra Costa County are keeping businesses looking to rebound from the pandemic on their toes. One of...
Area police are investigating the assault and robbery of a postal worker in the 2900 block of Camino Diablo in unincorporated Walnut Creek Monday. Two men, described only as black with one slender and wearing a hoodie, attacked the worker at approximately 12:55 p.m., beating the worker about the head with a weapon of un-described type – possibly a replica.
A fire in a condominium unit at a complex in the 5000 block of Valley Crest Drive in Concord brought firefighters on the run Tuesday, prompting evacuations and forcing crews to vent the roofline after the blaze reportedly worked its way into an attic space. There were no reports of...
In 49 square miles, you'll find genre-breaking cuisines, the freshest produce, and new cooking techniques that will delight your tongue. While San Francisco's culinary scene is always looking to the future, the city holds tightly to its history and pays homage to it at every opportunity. You find an eclectic group of restaurants on this list with diverse menus. One thing is for sure; these restaurants are all classics.
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight how Antioch Police Department through the city of Antioch has a failure to communicate complex. The national average of gas is now over $5 per gallon–welcome to California pricing the rest of the nation. Stay away from peoples homes and stop threatening elected officials. Equally, stay away from drag queen events… people are losing their minds. Plus, we touch on other items from across the state.
This Thursday, June 16, Chick-fil-A will be opening in Milpitas. Located in the Town Center at 755 E Calaveras Blvd, the new restaurant will be operating Monday-Saturday from 6:30am-10pm. To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A will be donating a total of $25,000 to Feeding America, in support of the organization’s efforts...
Following a committee vote last week, the Bay Area Toll Authority says that the days of pandemic leniency are over, and they will be coming after the hundreds of thousands of drivers who have accrued unpaid toll bills from crossing local bridges. While most of the bills are small, $88...
