ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay gets Michelin honors but snubbed for stars

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008F4i_0g7MCykV00

The Michelin stars have aligned in Florida — but visibility is hazy in Tampa Bay.

Driving the news: The Michelin Guide awarded its first stars in the Sunshine State Thursday, adding 15 spots in Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay to its 2022 guide.

  • Florida is Michelin's fifth U.S. destination after New York, D.C., Chicago and California.

Why it matters: The honor certifies Tampa Bay as a tourist hot spot for more than just its beaches.

But, but, but: Tampa Bay didn't actually get any stars. Three Tampa restaurants — Ichicoro Ramen , Rocca and Rooster and the Till — were given the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes great food at a great value.

  • These are spots that offer two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49.
  • We guessed Rocca and Rooster would be honored, but Ichicoro was a surprise.

Point of intrigue: Florida's tourism boards are paying about $1.5 million over the next three years to get the honor.

Between the lines: Even before Tampa was shirked from getting stars, restaurant industry folks told Creative Loafing they were feeling deflated.

  • Pinellas was skipped by Michelin inspectors since Visit St. Pete/Clearwater wasn't part of the deal.
  • Some have surrendered their stars because of the pressure they bring on restaurants to maintain the status.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
thatssotampa.com

These are Tampa’s new Michelin Guide restaurants

The results are in, and three Tampa spots can now call themselves Bib Gourmand winners as part of Michelin Guide restaurants. Our three local bright spots are Ichicoro in Seminole Heights, Rooster & The Till in Seminole Heights, and Rocca in Tampa Heights, right next to Armature Works. Our local food scene is one of the many reasons Tampa has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S. right now.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#Food Drink#Creative Loafing#Visit St Pete Clearwater
bungalower

Get your resource-hungry yard flipped by “Flip My Florida Yard”

Discover Florida Channel (Website) is looking for local homeowners to apply for their chance to win a free yard makeover that will be featured on Season 3 of “Flip My Florida Yard.”. “My Florida Yard” (Instagram | Website) focuses on spreading the gospel of Florida-friendly yards that contribute to...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

I-275 Shuts Down For Erosion Repair

I-275 Shuts Down For Erosion Repair. What a mess. All southbound lanes were closed at Busch Boulevard starting at 7pm Saturday evening. They were still closed at 11pm. Tampa Police tweeted the cause was potential “erosion damage” on 275 near Yukon Street. Florida Department Of Transportation crews and...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFLA

New Jan. 6 details may answer why so many Tampa Bay residents involved

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The long-awaited findings of the Jan. 6 Committee investigation include new video clips and new evidence from the siege of the U.S. Capitol, with a strong connection to Florida. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL7), serving the Winter Haven area, is the only Floridian on the committee. She was in a Capitol basement […]
TAMPA, FL
blackchronicle.com

Dropped COVID-19 travel restrictions could be boon for Florida economy

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Biden administration introduced that, as of midnight on June twelfth, worldwide vacationers coming to the United States will not want a unfavorable COVID-19 check to get into the nation. Travelers headed to Cancun leaving out of Orlando International Airport mentioned they had been relieved to...
ORLANDO, FL
cltampa.com

The best places to eat and drink outdoors in Tampa Bay right now

In Florida, it's almost always a good time to be outside. So it makes sense that Tampa Bay would be come to a plethora of top-notch, laid-back beach restaurants and upscale rooftop bars all thriving next to each other in harmony. 4815 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa, 813-231-9522. 615 Channelside Dr.,...
TAMPA, FL
The Weather Channel

7 Things Florida Newcomers Should Know About Hurricane Season

A storm doesn't have to be a hurricane to be dangerous. Counties have designated evacuation zones based on a lettering system. It's important to know if your home has impact windows. Long-time residents of the Sunshine State know the drill come hurricane season: Keep your gas tank full, your pantry...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

This Tampa Bay City Is One Of The Best For First Time Home Buyers

The housing market in Florida has been on fire and this Tampa Bay city has been ranked one of the best for first-time home buyers. SmartAsset.com recently conducted a study to find the best cities in the country for first-time home buyers. Cities in this study were ranked by livability, affordability, employment opportunities, and home market favorability. Out of the 181 cities compared, here are the Top 25:
TAMPA, FL
offmetro.com

The Top 6 Attractions in Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport is one of the greatest airports in the United States. Aside from being modern, well-built, and easy to travel through, the sheer amount of fantastic attractions within the Tampa International Airport can thrill any traveler. Depending on what type of service or entertainment you’re seeking, some choices will certainly appeal to you. To guide you in the right direction, here are the top six attractions you should explore within the Tampa International Airport.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
785
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy