FLORENCE — Three Rivers Casino is looking to meet the rising cost of living and attract potential employees by increasing its minimum wage to $14 an hour. In May, the casino gave out cost-of-living raises to current employees and updated their policies for merit increases for employees, including those who earn tips. Casino staff said that the rising costs of gas, housing and food are hitting the coastal areas just as hard as the rest of the state.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO