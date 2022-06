Defenceman Kris Letang is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13th, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are still hoping to sign him before he hits the open market. Not only are the Penguins trying to sign Letang and keep him in Pittsburgh, they reportedly want to lock him up to a multi-year deal. It's been reported that Letang is seeking a higher AAV than the $7.25 million he made on his previous deal, so will the Penguins be able to accommodate that?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO