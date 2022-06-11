ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Attorney General Requests Execution Dates For 25 Death Row Inmates

By News 9
 2 days ago
Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor formally filed a motion in the state's court of criminal appeals Friday to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates.

The motion was primarily filed to accelerate an execution date for inmate Richard Fairchild. The attorney general's office said Fairchild, who was sentenced to death in 1993 for the murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, has exhausted his appeals.

Additionally, the AG cites Monday's decision by a federal judge to affirm Oklahoma's execution protocol as reason enough to restart executions.

The state -- in discussion with Department of Corrections and the Pardon and Parole Board -- have made several requests to the court, including the resumption of executions on Aug. 25, a four-week period between executions and for executions to take place on Thursdays, among other requests.

The other 24 inmates the state is asking the court to set dates for are James A. Coddington, Richard E. Glossip, Benjamin Robert Cole, John Fitzgerald Hanson, Scott James Eizember, Jemaine Cannon, Anthony Sanchez, Phillip Dean Hancock, James Ryder, Michael Dewayne Smith, Wade Greely Lay, Richard Rojem, Emmanuel Littlejohn, Kevin Underwood, Wendell Grissom, Tremane Wood, Kendrick A. Simpson, Raymond E. Johnson, Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez, James D. Pavatt, Clarence R. Goode, Ronson Kyle Bush, Alfred Brian Mitchell and Marlon D. Harmon.

Senate Advances 7 COVID Relief Funding Projects

The Senate moved forward seven measures to fund projects with Oklahoma’s American Rescue Plan funding. These projects are largely one time infrastructure investments for workforce development and broadband expansion. The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding advanced eight measures for a hearing in Monday’s second special session – but...
