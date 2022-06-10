ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona lawmakers eyeing budget surplus to pay pension debt

By Cole Lauterbach
Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arizona lawmakers are in the final weeks of budget negotiations where they’ll decide how much of the state’s more than $5 billion surplus they want to contribute to what a new report estimates is more than $133 billion in unfunded pension liabilities....

jg
4d ago

How about giving every school district high school in the state $50K so they can fund a law enforcement officer on their campus

