-A campaign for the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) helps show the transformation of the Toronto museum with a new brand voice and powerful new film. The brand platform was designed to disrupt the way people think about the museum, ultimately communicating to audiences that ROM is an institution that will ask the big questions, invite discussion and present stories through multiple perspectives. ROM collaborated with agency partner Broken Heart Love Affair on the brand refresh and commissioned Toronto-based filmmaker Mark Zibert, in collaboration with the agency’s Carlos Moreno and Denise Rossetto, on the film that chronicles the story of human existence in visceral images and reflects the scale of ROM and its collection.

MUSEUMS ・ 16 HOURS AGO