Severna Park, MD

Severna Park Voice - June 2022

severnaparkvoice.com
 4 days ago

www.severnaparkvoice.com

Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Allots $15M Toward Expansion Of MD 90 As Part Of ‘Reach The Beach’ Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan. Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said. Additionally, both US 50 and Maryland...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Piney Run Park in desperate need of workers for summer season

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Earlier this month, WBAL-TV did a story about the lifeguard shortage at pools across the country and in Carroll County staffing issues are impacting a beloved park in Sykesville. It was during the height of COVID-19 that Joe Rice and his boys Gavin and Easton first...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Severna Park, MD
Severna Park, MD
Government
majorleaguefishing.com

Pennsylvania’s Mellott Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – Boater Jeff Mellott of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, caught five bass Saturday weighing 20 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the second event for the Bass Fishing League Northeast Division. Mellott earned $3,842 for his victory.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
preservationmaryland.org

Maryland: Where Inspiration Was Sewn

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” More than 100 years later, in 1916, President Wilson officially established June 14 as National Flag Day.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Natural Resources Officer Saves Fawn That Lost Its Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer found himself rescuing a fawn when he went to remove a dead deer from a road in Eldersburg on Sunday, according to authorities. Officer Marney was dispatched to the Carroll County community after learning that a car had struck and killed a doe, police said.  When Marney arrived at the crash site, he found a fawn attempting to nurse on the dead deer, according to authorities. Marney was able to safely remove the fawn from the crash site and take her to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, police said.
ELDERSBURG, MD
classiccenter.art

Buchanan Classics Waynesboro Pa

Buchanan Classics Waynesboro Pa. Red run park, 12011 buchanan trail e, waynesboro, pa 17268 registration time: Buchanan auto stores 11194 buchanan trail east directions waynesboro, pa. $12.00, spectators free admission, free parking presented by: 5338 buchanan trl e, waynesboro, pa 17268. An arrow pointing up and to the right. Source:...
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

Water rescue underway in York County, officials say

York County, PA — Officials in York County say crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Codorus State Park. According to authorities, a dive team has been called to Lake Marburg. Officials say it started around 5:30 PM on Tuesday evening. So far, there is no...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Md. Man Enters Plea In Pa. For His Role In A Triple Homicide

He could get life in prison at sentencing. Harrisburg, Md. (KM) – A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania for his part in the murders of three individuals in Franklin County nearly six years ago. The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Jerrell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, entered his plea on Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: The Tilghman Island Inn

Set along the banks of a Chesapeake Bay inlet on Maryland’s historic Tilghman Island is a waterside haven where it feels like you can slow down time. At the Tilghman Island Inn, sit in one of the Adirondack chairs that dot the lawn and watch boats meander by, birds flit among the trees, and a sun-painted sky of pinks and purples in the early morning light.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Restaurants in Annapolis MD

MARYLAND - For a great meal in Annapolis, you should check out the many wonderful seafood restaurants in the city. You can eat at O'Learys Seafood Restaurant or Osteria 177. For the best lobster rolls, head to Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. Listed below are the top five restaurants in Annapolis, Maryland. Check out their reviews to see if they deserve their good reputations.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WSET

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the department...
SMITHSBURG, MD

