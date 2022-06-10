Severna Park Voice - June 2022

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan.
Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said.
Additionally, both US 50 and Maryland...
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Earlier this month, WBAL-TV did a story about the lifeguard shortage at pools across the country and in Carroll County staffing issues are impacting a beloved park in Sykesville. It was during the height of COVID-19 that Joe Rice and his boys Gavin and Easton first...
Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today (Sunday) joined Delaware Governor John Carney for a celebratory crab cake lunch before continuing his six-day tour of the Eastern Shore with stops at the Ocean City Boardwalk and the 2022 OC Air Show. Battle of the Crab Cakes. Governor Hogan crossed the border...
MARBURY, Md. – Boater Jeff Mellott of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, caught five bass Saturday weighing 20 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the second event for the Bass Fishing League Northeast Division. Mellott earned $3,842 for his victory.
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” More than 100 years later, in 1916, President Wilson officially established June 14 as National Flag Day.
In fact, it’s so obvious that it hurts. Baltimore isn’t a Major League town anymore. Many will cringe, be mad, but it’s hard to argue the economics. Clearly, it’s the reason that this once proud franchise can’t sustain a winning situation. Worse, it just can’t compete anymore.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer found himself rescuing a fawn when he went to remove a dead deer from a road in Eldersburg on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officer Marney was dispatched to the Carroll County community after learning that a car had struck and killed a doe, police said.
When Marney arrived at the crash site, he found a fawn attempting to nurse on the dead deer, according to authorities.
Marney was able to safely remove the fawn from the crash site and take her to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, police said.
Buchanan Classics Waynesboro Pa. Red run park, 12011 buchanan trail e, waynesboro, pa 17268 registration time: Buchanan auto stores 11194 buchanan trail east directions waynesboro, pa. $12.00, spectators free admission, free parking presented by: 5338 buchanan trl e, waynesboro, pa 17268. An arrow pointing up and to the right. Source:...
The 92nd Jubilee Day is coming this week to Mechanicsburg. A press release for the event states an estimated 70,000 people may attend the massive event, which will involve 300 businesses, community groups, vendors and artists. Jubilee Day is held from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 16 in downtown Mechanicsburg, and...
Largely forgotten for over a century now, Diane Boettcher has helped identify nine Black soldiers, including John Wesley Cole, whose grave is once again marked by headstone here at Ellsworth Cemetery just outside of Westminster.
York County, PA — Officials in York County say crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Codorus State Park. According to authorities, a dive team has been called to Lake Marburg. Officials say it started around 5:30 PM on Tuesday evening. So far, there is no...
He could get life in prison at sentencing. Harrisburg, Md. (KM) – A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania for his part in the murders of three individuals in Franklin County nearly six years ago. The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Jerrell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, entered his plea on Monday.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Set along the banks of a Chesapeake Bay inlet on Maryland’s historic Tilghman Island is a waterside haven where it feels like you can slow down time. At the Tilghman Island Inn, sit in one of the Adirondack chairs that dot the lawn and watch boats meander by, birds flit among the trees, and a sun-painted sky of pinks and purples in the early morning light.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in California-Lexington Park, MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND - For a great meal in Annapolis, you should check out the many wonderful seafood restaurants in the city. You can eat at O'Learys Seafood Restaurant or Osteria 177. For the best lobster rolls, head to Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. Listed below are the top five restaurants in Annapolis, Maryland. Check out their reviews to see if they deserve their good reputations.
A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the department...
Comments / 0