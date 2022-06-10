ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

wilmingtonde.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached...

www.wilmingtonde.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
witn22.org

Most City Swimming Pools Will Open on June 27 Spray Parks Are Open Now

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith announced today that four of the City’s five swimming pools will open for the summer beginning, Monday, June 27, 2022, and will remain open until Wednesday, August 17. The Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center (formerly Prices Run Pool) at 26th Street and Speakman Place is currently undergoing repairs; an opening date will be announced soon. Because each pool has its own schedule, please visit this link www.WilmingtonDE.gov/citypools for the exact days and times when a pool is open. The pools opening this month are:
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Fire heavily damages Newark house

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Newark area home is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office. Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company officials said they were initially called out just after midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for a reported wire down at West Chestnut Hill Road and Brook Drive.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Serious Accident Blocks Southbound I-95 In Newark

Just before 7:30, Tuesday morning rescue crews responded to I-95 SB in the area of 273 for reports of a crash with entrapment. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle and a dump truck are involved in the accident. Crews worked for about 30 minutes to free a...
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
Wilmington, DE
Government
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Traffic
Local
Delaware Government
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning. On June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of Christiana Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the BMW lost control and the vehicle began spinning on the highway. The BMW struck an impact attenuator on the center median, went through a crossover opening, and entered the southbound lanes of I-95. At this time, an unloaded black 2021 Kenworth W900 dump truck was traveling southbound on I-95 approaching the area of this crossover. The BMW continued spinning and entered into the path of the dump truck. As a result, the front right corner of the BMW impacted with the front left of the dump truck. Both vehicles continuing traveling southbound for a short distance until they came to rest against the center concrete barrier.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Killed In I-95 Cross Over Crash Tuesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DelMato on June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Bucks, Montgomery County Residents May Have Been Exposed To Dangerous Chemicals In Drinking Water

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A local study is searching for 1,000 adults, and 300 children from Bucks and Montgomery Counties. They may have been exposed to dangerous chemicals in their drinking water. “I grew up right down the street, we drank well water our whole life,” PFAS study participant Renee Frugoli said. Frugoli is one of many Southampton residents who grew up unknowingly drinking well water contaminated with high levels of PFAS. “Streets of people that we went to school with had kids that had cancer. It touched almost everyone in this area, at least one family member,” she said. It’s a heartache that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clifford Brown
987thecoast.com

Participant Dies During “Escape the Cape” Triathlon in Lower Township

Sunday’s “Escape the Cape” triathlon resulted in a fatality. A man who was above the age of 70 from Wilmington, Delaware died during the Open Water Classic competition during the triathlon. The man was seen by lifeguards in distress near the swim finish. The fatality occurred Sunday around 8:30am in Lower Township.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Tanning Salon

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a tanning salon located in the Wilmington area. The incident occurred on Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to the B-Tan tanning salon located at 4575 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male suspect approached a female employee behind the sales counter and told her this is a robbery. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded her to move away from the cash register. The suspect then opened the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the store traveling westbound on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Route 1 NB Closed In Smyrna Due To Rollover Crash

Just after 5:40, Sunday Kent County rescue crews responded to Route 1 NB in Smyrna for reports of a rollover crash. Crews have arrived on scene and are evaluating the occupants of the vehicle – Minor injuries reported. Trooper 4 canceled. Route 1 was closed for a short time...
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe relocates walk-in care site to new hospital

With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Advisory#4th Street#Vehicular Traffic#Public Works Department#City#Delmarva Power#Italian#West 10th
CBS Philly

Wilmington, Delaware Man Dies During Triathlon Event In Cape May County: Police

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Wilmington, Delaware man died on Sunday while participating in a triathlon event in Cape May County, according to police. Authorities say the man was 70 plus years old. Police say while the man was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon, he became in need of medical attention. He nearly completed the Open Water Classic portion, but he was spotted in distress by lifeguards near the finish line. The man was taken from the water to the beach in Lower Township near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park, where emergency medical service personnel administered CPR and attempted to resuscitate him. He was then taken to the Cape Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead. His identity is unknown at this time. “I’m heartbroken,” Stephen DelMonte, the CEO of DelMoSports LLC, said in a release. “DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.” The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy in the future.  
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation Outside of a Motel

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a New Castle County motel Monday night. On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the Best Night Inn located at 1200 West Avenue, New Castle, DE. Investigation revealed a dark colored sedan drove through the parking lot and multiple gunshots were fired from the front passenger side of the vehicle. A 14-year-old juvenile male was struck one time in the lower extremities. The sedan then fled southbound on West Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

14-year old shot at New Castle area motel

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting Monday night, June 13, 2022, at the Best Night Inn on West Avenue, near New Castle that sent a 14-year old to the hospital. Troopers say the incident happened in the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. when shots were fired from the front passenger side of a dark colored sedan.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delaware.gov

Delaware Mortgage Relief Program Approved By U.S. Department Of The Treasury

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DOVER, Del., June 13, 2022 – Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) announced today that the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program plan received approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. With approval in hand, the agency is scheduled to launch the program statewide in the next 45 days.
DELAWARE STATE
billypenn.com

As Philadelphia Water transitions to ‘smart meters,’ residents are getting blindsided by huge bills and shutoffs

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. As Philadelphia upgrades its water meters, some residents are facing an unpleasant surprise: water bills in the thousands of dollars. A few even saw their service shut off because they didn’t upgrade quickly enough.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy