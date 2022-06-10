Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Wilmington, Delaware man died on Sunday while participating in a triathlon event in Cape May County, according to police. Authorities say the man was 70 plus years old. Police say while the man was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon, he became in need of medical attention. He nearly completed the Open Water Classic portion, but he was spotted in distress by lifeguards near the finish line. The man was taken from the water to the beach in Lower Township near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park, where emergency medical service personnel administered CPR and attempted to resuscitate him. He was then taken to the Cape Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead. His identity is unknown at this time. “I’m heartbroken,” Stephen DelMonte, the CEO of DelMoSports LLC, said in a release. “DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.” The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy in the future.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO