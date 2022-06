When it comes to visiting Portland, Maine, there's only one thing you need to remember: There's no way to do it wrong. As a lifelong Mainer and former Portland resident, I can recommend a few things to keep in mind when planning your trip. For starters, pack some comfortable shoes and layers (even the hottest of summer days come with a brisk night). Parking can be complicated, especially during peak travel months, so you may want to pay for hotel parking (The Francis offers it for free). Or, consider renting a car.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO