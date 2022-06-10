ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Dow Jones lawsuit says investor copied thousands of articles for newsletter

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsL5o_0g7KzpYX00

(Reuters) - Dow Jones & Co sued prominent investment manager Britt Harris in federal court on Friday, accusing him of unlawfully copying thousands of articles from its Wall Street Journal and Barron's publications.

Harris is the president and CEO of the University of Texas/Texas A&M University Investment Management Company, and was formerly CEO of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. The Austin, Texas, federal court lawsuit said he reproduced more than 6,000 articles without permission and sent them to an audience of hundreds of business professionals, former students and others.

Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dow Jones and its attorneys also could not immediately be reached.

According to the lawsuit, Harris copied and pasted or sent PDFs of full WSJ and Barron's stories in his "Reading with Britt" newsletter, distributing them to over 800 subscribers over nearly ten years.

Dow Jones said the articles cover a wide range of financial and political topics. The "vast majority" of the newsletters contained at least one Dow Jones article, and some included as many as 17, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also said Harris purposely removed or changed identifying information from the stories, including the publications' names, author bylines, headlines and copyright notices.

Dow Jones said it confronted Harris in 2020 and that he admitted he had been republishing its stories "for a very long time." The company said it sent a cease-and-desist letter later that year asking him to pay for damages, and that Harris has not compensated it for his "willful and repeated" infringement.

The lawsuit asked for an undisclosed amount of money damages.

The case is Dow Jones & Co v. Harris, U.S. District Court for the Western District Of Texas, No. 1:22-cv-00564.

For Dow Jones: Laura Prather of Haynes & Boone

For Harris: not available

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Wall Street watchdog to laid-off crypto employees: work for us

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to increase its resources to understand and monitor cryptocurrencies as more of the Wall Street watchdog’s members trade digital assets, Chief Executive Officer Robert Cook said on Tuesday. “We are already having to be engaged in the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S&P 500 dips with Fed policy announcement on tap

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as the index was unable to bounce from a sharp sell-off in the prior session with a key policy statement from the Federal Reserve on deck that will reveal how aggressive the central bank's policy path will be.
STOCKS
Reuters

Antitrust cops’ quixotic PE warning

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. Federal Trade Commission boss Lina Khan says private equity is in the crosshairs. While Blackstone (BX.N) and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) may well be on notice, it’s unclear whether she’s really going to do more than just make threats. An...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Reuters

U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
Reuters

GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

DETROIT, June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM...
BUSINESS
Reuters

White House says discussing 'irresponsible' tariffs imposed by Trump

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 14 (Reuters) - The White House is discussing possible changes to some "irresponsible" tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump that raised costs on U.S. families and businesses, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. She said internal discussions were continuing, but...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Bridgewater Associates#Thomson Reuters#Hedge Fund#Dow Jones Co#Wall Street Journal#Wsj
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Federal regulators deepen probe into Trump's social media deal

June 13 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) disclosed on Monday financial regulators probing its deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm have sought more information, while warning this could potentially delay the deal. Shares of the SPAC, which have lost nearly...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Equinix, Bausch Health And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC is "one of the worst picks I’ve had… I can’t believe that this has worked out as bad as it has." He added that the company’s CEO Joe Papa needs to come back on the show to clear the air.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy