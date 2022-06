Wild week! As I’m sure you’re aware, the fed raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. However, as a reminder the 30-year fixed isn’t tied to the fed rate; the 30-year fixed actually peaked at 6.28% for the week on Tuesday ahead of that announcement and ended the week at 6.03%. A year ago we were at 3.17% (!!!).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO