Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that he’s taking things as they come and is trying not to put too much pressure on himself. “I try not to put too much pressure on myself,” Wentz said, via NBC Sports. “I always have high expectations for myself and for the offense, but I don’t try to play those types of games. I don’t have enough mental space to kind of process all that. It can wear on you. So for me, I just show up, try and be the best I can be.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO