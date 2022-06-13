ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

No permit needed to carry a gun in Ohio with new law

By Maia Belay, Jennifer Jordan
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio is joining more than two dozen states easing previous restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Starting Monday, Senate Bill 215 eliminates the license requirement to carry a concealed handgun for qualifying adults 21 and older.

“I believe it should be OK because a lot of people already have guns,” said gun owner Mark Megla.

Under the new law, if pulled over during a traffic stop, you no longer have to announce you’re carrying a concealed weapon.

“There’s no requirement for someone to immediately tell a law enforcement officer they have a concealed weapon. However, if asked by law enforcement, they are required to respond truthfully,” said Captain Richard Bosley with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Bosely said with any change there is concern, but it’s hard to speculate on the law’s impact prior its start and encourages getting a concealed carry license if you plan to carry your weapon across state lines where the laws vary.

“It’s another one of those ones where we’re going to have to wait to see what the impact is, but I would anticipate it’s probably not going to be severe,” Bosely said.

With the chance in requirements, it’s critical to understand how to properly and safely use a firearm.

“With that does come a great responsibility as a citizen that I hope people take seriously,” Bosely said.

Failure to be truthful about having a concealed weapon during a traffic stop could still result in a weapons charge.

Comments / 110

❤️ Skylar
7d ago

I don't care what they say I still let the cops know you are carrying!! Just in case you get one of those cops that after squirrely... It's only common courtesy..

Reply(3)
39
Ohio guy
6d ago

I think it's important to lay out some facts here since the media is only capable of sensationalism. in Ohio, it has always been legal to open carry and gun, without a permit. the ccw permits only allowed you to conceal a gun on your person. so the only difference now is that instead of everyone being allowed to open carry, everyone can now conceal..

Reply(3)
13
James Devore
7d ago

y'all should know your state still puts people in court and charges them for locking your gun in the glovebox. how many peoples and families have been torn apart over something so miniscule!?

Reply(11)
13
