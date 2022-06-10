SECTION HOLDS BASKETBALL SKILLS CAMP

The World Games 2022 will undoubtedly be a monumental event — whether you’re a competing athlete, a fan in the stands, or a viewer watching from your living room. Held from July 7 through 17 at various venues across the Birmingham Metro area, The World Games will bring together 3,600 of the world’s best athletes from more than 100 countries to compete in over 30 unique, multidisciplinary sports. For softball star Haylie McCleney, competing in The World Games is even more special — it’s an opportunity to represent Team USA in her home state.
MADISON- The recent Memorial Day was a grand time for remembering those who gave their lives for the United States and its freedom. The day was also a monumental celebration for Josh Whitehead and his family for their participation in the 42nd annual Cotton Row Run through the streets of downtown Huntsville.
The 28th annual HOT ROD Power Tour is revving up for their annual tour which will run June 13-17. The 1,000 mile journey is expected to bring together more than 3,500 hot rod vehicles together. Auto enthusiasts from around the world will travel to the Southeast to witness the five-day, five-city journey. During the tour from Hoover to Pensacola hundreds of hotrods are planned to make their way to the home of local hot-rod enthusiast, Ricky Easterling.
Country music group Alabama celebrates “Fan Appreciation Week” through Saturday with all the activities you know and love, plus some special guests and surprises. A songwriters showcase – featuring Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama – plus Jamey Johnson, Gordon Mote, Ronnie Rogers and Frank Myers – is set for Friday, June 17th at Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville. An acoustic concert offering fans the opportunity to see the musicians perform in the round in an intimate setting is one of four events planned for Thursday – Sunday, the 16th – 19th in Rainsville and Ft Payne.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those who will be riding the Rampage rollercoaster at Alabama Adventure at 1 p.m. Thursday will be part of what is being billed as the “World’s Largest Coaster Ride” at 21 theme parks across the country. “ACE (American Coaster Enthusiasts) have asked us to participate in an event that is happening […]
FLORENCE – The inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in Florence will take place Sunday, June 19 at Lewis Field from 1–8pm. The event will celebrate freedom, heritage, and community. Those who attend will learn more about local organizations and business as well as enjoy free food, live music, spoken word poetry readings, face painting, and more.
Alabama’s annual Fan Appreciation extravaganza went on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s back this week with a new event (and a few guest stars) on the agenda. A songwriters showcase -- featuring Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama, plus Jamey Johnson, Gordon Mote, Ronnie Rogers...
If you’ve been outside at all in Alabama over the past few days, you know one thing for certain - it’s hot. Most of the state is in a heat advisory, but is it record-setting hot? No. At least not yet. The highest temperature ever recorded in Alabama...
It’s not even officially summer yet, but most of Alabama is in the grip of a heatwave this week. Temperatures haven’t been record-breaking so far (though that could change today), but they are well above what is typical for this time of year, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Several Birmingham area restaurants, including Niki’s West on Finley Avenue, Ocean in Five Points South and Cahaba Heights’ Miss Myra’s Pit BBQ received 95 and above on their food service scores this Spring. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food service...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The combination of high temperatures in the low to mid 90s combined with moderate humidity levels will produce heat index values near 100 degrees. Get the latest forecast in the video above. STEAMY DAYS INTO SUMMER. 1)Temperatures in central Alabama generally peaked in the upper 80s...
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A couple of unidentified individuals are roaming the Sylacauga area posing as home security salespeople. According to a Facebook post, these people are targeting properties that have home security signs in their front yard. Specifically, they seem to be picking houses with Vivint Security signs. The...
Stricklin Hotel, a new boutique hotel located at 114 N. Jackson Ave., in the heart of downtown Russellville above Doe’s Eat Place, celebrates its opening. General manager Thisa Smith cuts the ribbon, joined by Franklin County Chamber of Commerce representatives Laura Horton of Alfa, Chamber executive director Cassie Medley, Chase Sparks of Russellville Florist and Chamber media relations Blaze Bishop.
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17.
Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m.
Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes.
Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager. Alana Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the vehicle pictured below around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hwy 157 in Cullman. If you have any information, contact investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735-2716 […]
It took crews from multiple departments the better part of two hours to get a brush fire under control in Athens. Blazing outdoor temperatures and flames up to 15 feet high didn't help. Athens Fire & Rescue was called to the fire about noon Tuesday. The city of Athens said...
WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A young boy who was stranded on the other side of the Cahaba River was rescued Friday. According to West Blocton Fire and Rescue, the young boy and his friends decided to take a swim, which resulted in one of the boys being carried down stream. The boy was able […]
Widespread Panic Returns to Rocket City Orion Amphitheater. Widespread Panic and crew returned to Huntsville, Alabama, for the first time since 2016, Memorial Day Weekend, to a new incredible venue built for sound. Those lucky enough to be in attendance were in for a Memorial run of shows in the Rocket City. Orion Amphitheater recently opened, and the 8,000-seat venue was in for a treat from the beginning. With pre- and post- events on the property, Huntsville welcomed the Panic Entourage with open arms.
