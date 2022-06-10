PISGAH’S BELL SIGNS WITH GADSDEN STATE

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 16, 2022 will be a program on Black and Blue Berries & Other Small Fruits. This program is hosted by the Anniston Museums and Gardens at 12:00 pm. Join them this June for a special program featuring Jason Powell from Petals From The Past! Petals From The Past is managed by Jason and Shelley Powell, horticulturalists, whose skills complement each other. Jason has a master’s degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University and Shelley has a BS in Horticulture from Texas A&M. Since starting Petals From The Past in 1994, they have applied contemporary techniques in growing the finest old-garden plants along with new varieties. Third Thursday programs are $5 per registrant and free for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register online at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO