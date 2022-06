The proposed $33 million in funding would go to the Riverside Community College District(RCCD) to help construct what they're calling the Inland Empire Technical Trade Center. Riverside state assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes has been advocating for the funding. "In order for the I.E. to participate in the global economy, we need to make sure that we're making investments in workforce training for our future, and that's exactly what this project aims to do," Cervantes said.

