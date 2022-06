Breweries come out with seasonal beers all the time, so why not brew one that helps South Carolinians prepare for hurricane season?. That was the idea David M. Amann threw out to the group during a Dorchester County Emergency Management (DCET) meeting about the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season that started June 1. Amann, the agency’s preparedness and recovery specialist, was happy to hear that his colleagues were on board.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO