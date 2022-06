A new analysis by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli finds that the state owes $8.1 billion to the federal Unemployment Trust Fund, despite recent significant payments. DiNapoli says New York is one of only seven states or territories in the United States with unemployment insurance funds that are in debt to the federal government, with a record number of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating continued borrowing from the federal government, beginning in May 2020. DiNapoli says if the state's outstanding balance is not fully repaid by November 10th, interest costs will mount, as will the federal portion of employers' 2022 tax bills.

