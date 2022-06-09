Norma Jean Howe, 85

James (Brad) Bradley Kline passed away with his wife, Ann Berry-Kline (Kratochvil), by his side on May 31, 2022. Born on June 13, 1953 to John and Betty (La Follette) Kline, Brad was the youngest of three boys. He lived most of the first 18 years of his life in Viroqua, Wisconsin spending his youth near the lake doing what he loved - fishing, hunting, water skiing, boating, and enjoying the company at the Leaky Fleet Club. After high school, Brad left Viroqua and worked his way into the high-performance computing industry. His incredible proficiency in this field led him to a successful 45-year career where he founded two companies, DISC and Klinetech, and worked for the Mayo Clinic, Sperry Univac, Cray Research, Mountain Gate, Quantum, and Apple.

