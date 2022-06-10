ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Royce Lewis diagnosed with partially torn ACL

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is such an awful break for the budding superstar, who just had ACL reconstruction surgery on the same knee. This was...

Matt Carpenter drives in seven runs to power Yankees victory Sunday

Matt Carpenter went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk, three runs scored and seven RBIs in New York’s 18-4 victory over the Cubs on Sunday. Matt Carpenter drew the start at third base Sunday after not starting the previous seven games and delivered a vintage Matt Carpenter performance. The seven RBIs tied a career high and despite only two plate appearances since June 3, Carpenter was able to produce three extra base hits in the spot start. Carpenter will continue to have to battle for playing time in a healthy Yankees infield but when he starts he carries a ton of fantasy value in DFS lineups where you can pick and chose your spots with him.
MLB
Michael Kopech leaves Sunday's start with right knee discomfort

Kopech threw a pitch and hopped up immediately. He then attempted to throw a warmup pitch but stopped quickly after beginning his delivery, walked off the mound, and spiked the ball. Kopech looked to be in fairly serious discomfort and was obviously agitated that he couldn't even throw a warmup pitch, but for now, don't draw any conclusions as to the severity of the knee injury. The White Sox should update his status after the game.
MLB
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (6/14) PREMIUM

The main slates at DraftKings and FanDuel are different tonight. At DK, all 15 games starting at 7:05 pm ET and later are included. However, at FD, the second game of the Pirates at Cardinals doubleheader is excluded. Tuesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. The upper-middle tier is overflowing with pitching talent...
MLB
Avisail Garcia dealing with inflammation in his left hand

Garcia has reportedly been dealing with the inflammation in his hand for several days. He was scratched from Sunday's contest after having trouble swinging a bat before the game. Despite the power still missing from his bat, the veteran outfielder had been swinging it much better this month. So far in June, Garcia sports a .314 AVG and .390 OBP through 41 plate appearances.
MLB
Royce Lewis
Stephen Strasburg heading back to the IL

The nature of Strasburg's injury is unclear, but he reportedly felt "weird" after throwing a bullpen session and he's currently getting an MRI. Martinez says the Nationals will know more tomorrow but in the meantime, if you were planning to start him this week, get him out of your lineups. And regardless, at this point, don't plan on much from Strasburg for the remainder of the season.
MLB
Matt Chapman out of Monday’s lineup

Chapman missed the last two games of the Jays’ series with the Tigers with a sore wrist. There is no word on if he will now have tests to determine the severity of the injury, as the Blue Jays are not giving any indication if an IL stint will be needed. Fantasy managers in weekly leagues will need to bench Chapman and find a suitable replacement.
MLB
Lance Lynn to start on Monday against Tigers

Lynn was originally penciled in for Tuesday, but Michael Kopech's early departure on Sunday forced Johnny Cueto, Monday's scheduled starter, into emergency duty. Lynn's last rehab start was on Wednesday, so he'll be on normal rest for Monday's start, but considering he gave up seven runs in just three innings in his most recent outing, fantasy managers may want to keep him on the bench for his first time out.
MLB
Jameson Taillon strikes out five in blowout win Sunday

Jameson Taillon pitched five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five in New York’s 18-4 victory over the Cubs on Sunday. Taillon has won three of his last four starts but has failed to register a quality start in his last two starts and has allowed seven runs in just nine innings in his last two starts. Taillon improves to 7-1 on the season and carries a 2.93 ERA through 12 starts and the biggest complaint fantasy managers can have is his lack of strikeouts, He has struck out just 52 batters in 67 2/3 innings. Taillon will try for win #8 in his next start slated for Saturday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.
MLB
Mike Yastrzemski smacks sixth homer of 2022 in Sunday's win

Yastrzemski accounted for half of the offense in the entire game Sunday with his sixth long ball of the 2022 campaign. Coming off a great month of May where he hit .321, the outfielder has struggled so far in June with a batting average of .195 with 18 strikeouts through 11 games. The 31-year-old has proven that he can produce in fantasy, he just needs to regain some of that consistency he has shown.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 10 (2022)

Do not rest on your laurels. No matter where you are in the standings – either overall or in a given category – do not take it for granted. Fantasy fortunes change in an instant, whether because of injury or unexpected bouts of ineffectiveness. Single at-bats matter. An...
MLB
Joe Ryan set to return to the rotation Tuesday

The 26-year old has been stellar in his first eight starts and will look to continue that tomorrow against Seattle. He has a 2.28 ERA, 8.72 K/9, 2.91 BB/9, and a 5-2 record this season. Ryan immediately becomes an excellent starting option.
SEATTLE, WA
Ozzie Albies (foot) placed on 60-day IL

No clear timetable for Albies’ return can be established until it’s decided if he will need to undergo surgery on his foot or not. Either way Albies will miss a minimum of two months, meaning the earliest he could return is mid-August. Albies was hitting .244 with 8 home runs, 33 RBIs and 34 runs scored in 62 games. Phil Gosselin has been promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace Albies on the active roster.
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Ian Anderson struggles through four innings on Monday

Ian Anderson gave up four runs while walking four and gave up six hits over four innings on Monday against the Nationals. The righty struck out three and ended up with a no-decision in a game the Braves won 9-5. Fantasy Impact:. It was another rough outing for Anderson who...
MLB
Bogdan Bogdanovic addresses knee issue with surgery

Bogdanovic had to deal with knee issues for a lot of last season, and he missed time because of it. He got surgery to address it, and while the timeline for his return isn't exactly defined, he is expected to be ready to go for the start of the season. The sharpshooter is an important part of Atlanta's rotation, so having him back fully healthy would be beneficial to the team.
NBA
Fernando Tatis Jr. has CT scan on Monday

Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent a CT scan on Monday and will await results to dictate the next steps. He has been on the 60-day injured list since April 7 with a left wrist fracture. (Kevin Acee on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Depending on the results of the CT scan, Tatis Jr....
BASEBALL
Max Scherzer slated to pitch simulated game Thursday

Mets starter Max Scherzer said that he is going to pitch in a simulated game on Thursday. He hopes that he will only require one rehab start before rejoining the team. (Newsday) Fantasy Impact:. Scherzer is dealing with an oblique strain that landed him on the 15-day IL on May...
MLB
Jerick McKinnon signs deal with Chiefs

McKinnon, who is a former Chief, will be returning to the team on a one-year deal. He used to have solid production with the team, and he could find some value in the offense, with the depth chart for the backfield being far from defined. He will likely only play a third-down role, but it's possible he can give some solid weeks for fantasy purposes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chris Bassitt fires eight shutout innings on Tuesday

Chris Bassitt allowed three hits and a walk over eight shutout innings on Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 5-4. Bassitt had allowed seven runs in his last start and 20 over his previous four starts, so he needed a dominant effort badly. He generated 16 whiffs and had a 32% CSW rate, and was never close to being in trouble against Milwaukee. Bassitt now has a 3.89 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but he's striking out a career best 9.55 batters per nine innings. If he can bring his HR/9 rate down closer to his career 0.97 mark from its current 1.30 rate, he could go on a major run. As it is, he's a fine part of any fantasy rotation. He'll take on the Marlins in his next start.
MLB
Taijuan Walker dominates in win over Angels on Sunday night

Taijuan Walker allowed one run on six hits and a walk over six innings on Sunday night against the Angels. He struck out 10 and earned the win, moving to 4-2. Walker got off to a rough start with four of the first five batters getting hits, but he settled down quickly and the rest of the batters he faced went 2-for-17. He had not struck out more than six batters in a start all season, but he was missing bats at will in this one, generating 18 whiffs and finishing with a 38% CSW rate. If the increased swinging strikes were to continue, Walker could be a force for fantasy, but there's just little chance that he could replicate his 53% whiff rate with his splitter considering his mark for the season with the pitch is just 29.2%. Walker is still more of an NL-only option, but he's worth putting on your watch list after this one. He'll take on the Marlins in his next start.
ANAHEIM, CA
Avisail Garcia scheduled for MRI on Monday

Avisail Garcia is scheduled to have an MRI on his left hand on Monday. He began to get inflammation in his left hand during the Marlins last homestand. During pregame warm-ups, he had trouble swinging and did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Astros. (Jordan McPherson on Twitter)
MLB

