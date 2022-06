The Stanley Cup Final is upon us; thus, our list of Conn Smythe candidates has been considerably shortened. Several stars on the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers had their playoff MVP candidacies dashed after being eliminated in Round 3. If either team had advanced, some combination of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Igor Shesterkin would easily make the top three on our list. Sadly, that trio's otherwordly postseason efforts were all for naught, and the star-studded rosters of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche boast an impressive collection of worthy candidates.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO