The Boston Bruins have a major decision to make with David Pastrnak this offseason. At this juncture, their primary objective is to get the star forward signed to an extension, and that is entirely understandable. However, if he is not open to signing a new contract with the Bruins, they will be forced to move him. They simply cannot lose a player of that caliber for nothing through free agency in 2023.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO