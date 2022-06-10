ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Summer is coming to Idaho

By Connor Anderson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs spring comes to a close and school is ending, a new season begins. Summer in Idaho means a lot of...

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
9 Legitimate Reasons to Reconsider Moving to Idaho

No cap: this isn't what it sounds like. We're flying in the face of anti-transplant convention to present you with a series of honest-to-goodness reasons you might want to reconsider growin' roots in the Gem State. Here's the deal, friend. We get that Idaho living isn't everyone's cuppa Huckaberry tea....
BOISE, ID
“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
We’re Calling Out 5 Ridiculous Lies About Idaho

1 || Idaho has an aversion to technological progress. IMPIRICALLY FALSE! Of the 800 brilliant tech/software companies that call Idaho home, Continuous Composites is famous for inventing continuous fiber 3D printing that utilizes Kevlar. ICYMI: as it turns out, Uncle Sam's military is quite fond of this Idaho business. And...
IDAHO STATE
We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
IDAHO STATE
Walleye caught on Snake River near Swan Falls Dam

BOISE, Idaho — An angler has reported to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game that he recently caught a walleye on the Snake River below Swan Falls Dam. The report, received on Thursday, June 9, indicates the Snake River is the third body of water this spring in southwestern Idaho in which anglers have encountered walleye.
IDAHO STATE
Gas in Idaho Will Hit 6 Bucks a Gallon Before it Comes Down

A studio guest arrived at my studio after driving from Cassia County to Twin Falls. She noticed a price at one gas station of $5.69.9 per gallon for the regular grade. The picture above is from Kimberly Road on Monday afternoon. The previous day I had managed to fill up at a pump a few blocks away for 32 cents less per gallon but had to use up my shopping points to simply keep the price below $5.00 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
These 10 Places Were Just Named The Worst Small Towns In Idaho

Across the Gem State, there are dozens upon dozens of small towns. According to one list, some of them are far more charming than others. Infotainment site “RoadSnacks” recently ranked the worst small towns in every state in the country. In Idaho, 65 cities with a population of under 5,000 were part examined for their list. How did they determine what made a small town a “good” or “bad” small town? Was it the number of restaurants in town? Did it have anything to do with the history of the town or events that took place there?
IDAHO STATE
Frost advisory issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A frost advisory has been issued throughout a large section of eastern Idaho for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is warning that temperatures may drop below freezing between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Weather officials warn the temperatures will be cold enough to form frost and “kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Flooding ravages Yellowstone Park in the United States for the first time in 34 years to completely close - Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 13, local time, in Gardiner, Montana, USA, a house fell into the Yellowstone River due to flooding. According to foreign media reports, the entire Yellowstone Park, which spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will be closed to tourists, including those who book accommodation and camping, until at least 15 days local time.
GARDINER, MT
Bruce Willis Backs Away From Idaho Airport Plans

It’s tough to see a good man lose a dream. We got the news a couple of months ago that sometimes Idaho resident and actor Bruce Willis was suffering from an illness that ended his movie career. The actor had long sought to build a private airport in Camas County. He had faced numerous hurdles and some of these appeared quite petty from an outsider’s view.
CAMAS COUNTY, ID

