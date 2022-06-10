Tulane pitching coach Daniel Latham leaves for Stetson

Held at The Ritz-Carlton, the dinner and awards gala given by the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame 2022 included as the selection committee Chad Berg, Henry Coaxum, Mason Couvillon, Pat Denechaud, Tara Hernandez, Bill Hines, H. Merritt Lane III, Dennis Lauscha, Suzanne T. Mestayer, Curtis Pellerin, Mike Siegel, Warner Thomas and Larry Washington. All are known in business and civic circles and several, such as Chad Berg (vice chair) and Mason Couvillon, serve on the Junior Achievement Board of Governors, chaired by the latter.
