Deland, FL

Tulane pitching coach Daniel Latham leaves for Stetson

By GUERRY SMITH
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Tulane pitching coach Daniel Latham tweeted Friday he had accepted the same position at Stetson. Latham, the Green Wave’s career saves leader with 43 from 2004 to 2007 and the closer on the...

theadvocate.com

5 things you need to know about the LSU quarterback battle

One of the most common topics of discussion for LSU fans entering the 2022 season will revolve around the battle to determine who will be the Tigers' starting quarterback. New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan have a crowded QBs room to work with, including both experienced starters and young talent.
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Junior Achievement Hall of Fame, Dress for Success, Ogden Richardson Society

Held at The Ritz-Carlton, the dinner and awards gala given by the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame 2022 included as the selection committee Chad Berg, Henry Coaxum, Mason Couvillon, Pat Denechaud, Tara Hernandez, Bill Hines, H. Merritt Lane III, Dennis Lauscha, Suzanne T. Mestayer, Curtis Pellerin, Mike Siegel, Warner Thomas and Larry Washington. All are known in business and civic circles and several, such as Chad Berg (vice chair) and Mason Couvillon, serve on the Junior Achievement Board of Governors, chaired by the latter.
nationalblackguide.com

Minority-Owned Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5M Levee & Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64% of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana documentary is basis of feature film

The short documentary about David Scotton, who was adopted at birth after his teenaged mother nearly aborted him, is being made into a feature film. “We’ve been so blessed by this beautiful, Louisiana adoption story and can’t wait to share ‘Lifemark’ with the entire world,” executive producer Stephen Kendrick said in a press release.
NOLA.com

Sniffles in summer? Louisianans face extreme heat and Saharan dust

Think you have a bad case of the sniffles? Think again. Air quality in parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and the north shore, reached a level that was unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday. Peak amounts of particle pollution from the Saharan desert, called Saharan dust, have arrived, as occurs regularly this time of year.
