3 Fun Things To Do With Your Kids on Summer Break

By Kayla Keena
SCDNReports
 5 days ago
For kids, the end of the school year is a time to rejoice. Parents, on the other hand, might be a little more stressed about the prospect of summer break. How do you keep your kids enriched and entertained until school starts again in the fall? How are you going to make the most of summer fun without exhausting yourself along the way?

Don’t panic yet! The warmer weather, seasonal activities, and other opportunities create plenty of new experiences for you and your family to enjoy together. Make this summer one to remember with these three fun things to do with your kids on summer break.

Celebrate Concert Season

Summer is a popular time for concerts, music festivals, and more. From iconic world tours to intimate local shows, there are plenty of venues and artists to check out in the summertime. Look up local theaters and stadiums to see who you can catch live this summer.

Alternatively, you can make a whole trip out of visiting one of the country’s most iconic venues. Locations like Red Rocks Amphitheatre are perfect destinations for music lovers of all ages. In addition to great music, you can experience incredible views and other attractions in the area when you visit.

Get Artsy

Learning new things isn’t reserved for the school year. One of the best things to do with your kids on summer break is to try new hobbies and pick up new skills together. Even parents can learn something worthwhile when they try something new. Artsy activities like painting or sculpting are the perfect way to express creativity, develop new skills, and spend quality time with your kids. There are endless ways to get creative in the summer—make chalk murals on the driveway or sidewalks, get out the markers, crayons, or paints on a rainy day, or sign up for a class at local studios or galleries.

Be a Local Tourist

Summer is vacation season, but that doesn’t mean you have to go far to have fun. There are countless unexplored activities waiting for you right at home. Check out that new restaurant you’ve been waiting to visit. Explore the museums and galleries in your area. Bask in the outdoors at local parks or hiking trails. Even popular tourist activities can be fun for locals who’ve never had the chance to experience them before. Take advantage of the longer days and time off from school by exploring all that your hometown has to offer as a family.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Break#Music Festival#Things To Do
