Gun-Wielding Thief Robs Logan Heights Eatery

A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A gun-toting man robbed a Logan Heights restaurant Friday.

The thief, who was wearing a face mask and a hooded sweatshirt with the cowl pulled up over his head, confronted an employee at Antojitos Del Tepeyac, 3227 Ocean View Blvd., as she was counting money from the cash register shortly before 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

He brandished a black handgun and demanded money, and she complied, turning over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber then left the business and fled in an unknown direction.

“The employee never looked directly at the (robber and) so was unable to provide a detailed description,” SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

–City News Service