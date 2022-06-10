ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista Police Announce Plans for Friday Night DUI Checkpoint

By Chris Jennewein
 4 days ago
Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

The Chula Vista Police Department said it will set up a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers from 6 p.m. to midnight at an undisclosed location to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment.

The department said the checkpoint is intended to promote public safety and get drunk drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said Officer Oscar Miranda. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Drivers convicted of a first-time DUI in California face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

