Seattle, WA

Sounder Mariners game-day trains running June 12

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, June 12 against the Boston Red Sox. Special Sounder service is in addition to...

Restaurant News: Rise and Shine Bakery, plus Mexican and Egyptian fare

Here are some new spots around the area, and news for those who’ve missed their favorite Egyptian fare. Newly located at 23030 Highway 99, Edmonds, this place is sort of tucked into a spot all on its own and therefore easy to miss when you drive by on the busy Highway 99. But its worth the extra effort to find this shop and dine on their delicious fare, including these sandwiches — all served on homemade French baguettes:
EDMONDS, WA
Scene in Lynnwood: June fluff

No, it’s not snowing at Whole Foods Market in Lynnwood. It’s that time of year for cottonwood trees to send off their seeds in the “fluff.” (Photo by Char Blankenship)
Playtime: Free summer meals, outdoor movies and activities for families

While I started today’s column excited to share summer options for school meal sites, play options, and outdoor movies, I saw a headline a few days old with some good news for students in our state. Students absent from school due to their mental health will now be able to have those absences excused in Washington State. House Bill 1834 says that after “After hearing from youth across the state of Washington, the legislature recognizes that students’ mental health is a component of their physical health and that students’ mental health can affect their ability to learn.” It added that the requirement is needed because state school districts are not “consistently recognizing student absences for mental health reasons” as excused absences.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Lynnwood Chevys restaurant no more

The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant building is no more. The once-lively business at 19920 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood opened around 2003. But it has been shuttered longer than it had been in business. This week, the building was finally demolished. The 18-acre strip mall that Chevys once occupied will...
Edmonds Kiwanis helmet program delivers to local students

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Kiwanis Club restarted its helmet giveaway for kids in need at elementary schools in Edmonds and Lynnwood. The club noted that summer is coming and kids will soon be heading out into the neighborhoods on their bikes. Every year, there are over 250,000 emergency room visits and 100 deaths due to bicycle-related injuries for children.
EDMONDS, WA
Art Beat: 10 reasons to attend this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival

An insider’s look at the upcoming Edmonds Arts Festival. Back in February, I joined the group of volunteers that puts on the annual Edmonds Arts Festival. The festival — this year June 17-19 — is something I look forward to every year, and I wanted to find a way to get more involved. The Edmonds Arts Festival is a fully volunteer-run event (if you are interested in volunteering they are still accepting help). The festival is the primary fundraiser that allows the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to gift scholarships and grants in the community. Grants have provided more than $1 million to fund public art installations and large special projects.
EDMONDS, WA
Philip Clement: Army veteran practiced dentistry in Lake City for 47 years

Age 94, of Shoreline, was taken home to be with his Lord at Crista Assisted Living surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Ransomville, NY. Phil served in the army in post-war Japan. He attended Seattle Pacific College where he met and married Beverly Sprague in 1952. He attending UW Dental School and practiced family dentistry in Lake City for 47 years.
SHORELINE, WA
Nominate an Edmonds School District Living Legend by June 30

In 1984, former Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby launched the Living Legend Awards to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. In honor of the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 35-year partnership with the district and ESD’s 135-year history of educational excellence, the Living Legend Awards were reintroduced in 2019.
EDMONDS, WA

