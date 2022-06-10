ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Get Licensed! June starts new dog licenses for dogs

By greenwichfreepress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenwich Animal Control reminds residents that Connecticut state law requires all dogs over six months old to be licensed. June starts new licenses for each new year. Dogs must wear the tag...

FOX 61

Subway considering moving corporate offices but won't be going far

MILFORD, Conn. — Subway sandwich shops' corporate offices could be moving to Fairfield county, according to a company spokesperson. The corporate offices have been located in Milford for decades. "Subway is exploring options in Northeastern Fairfield County to create a world-class work environment for our employees, that includes a...
MILFORD, CT
thetoptours.com

Lighthouse Hopping in Connecticut (2022)

The beautiful shoreline of Connecticut is located along Long Island Sound and is dotted with many stunning lighthouses – from the town of Greenwich all the way to Stonington. While some of these lighthouses are open to the public, for the majority of them, it is best if viewed by boat or from the shore. Some remain closed to visitors as well.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Police: Bear spotted taking stroll through Nanuet

Police and concerned citizens are keeping an eye out for a black bear that was spotted taking a stroll through Nanuet. Authorities say the bear was seen in the area of Oakland Place and Rob Court this weekend. Do not feed bears!. Never feed or approach a bear!. Remain calm...
NANUET, NY
Eyewitness News

COVID testing ends for international travel

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - International travel will become a little less stressful at midnight, that’s when a COVID related travel restriction will finally disappear. Americans who love traveling the globe will have a much easier time returning here to their home country. The CDC is finally lifting their requirement...
HARTFORD, CT
Possible Loss of Street Parking on Perna Lane in Riverside Creates a Storm

One fact everyone agreed on during Thursday’s Selectmen meeting to consider an ordinance limiting street parking on Perna Lane in Riverside: The street is a popular cut through for drivers from points north, and even Stamford, coming and going from exit 5 and Riverside Commons. At the meeting, Greenwich...
GREENWICH, CT
Shelton News: Rollover Accident

2022-06-12@2:39pm–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– First responders on scene of a rollover accident with entrapment in the 900 block of Howe Avenue.
SHELTON, CT
Fairfield News: Women Threatened With A Gun

Fairfield News: Women Threatened With A Gun2022-06-11@11:38pm–Four women were threatened by a male with a gun in black Nissan at Reef and Edward Street.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Rye Playland July 4th Fireworks & Beyond for 2022 Season

July 2 – 4, 2022. The official site make no specific mention as to when these Friday evening pyrotechnic displays come to an end but, based upon past years, we presume the first Friday in September will be the last display. That day is September 2. So head on...
RYE, NY
Woman Nabbed For $28,000 Larceny In Westport

A woman from the region was charged with larceny after allegedly stealing a $28,000 check out of a Fairfield County mailbox and altering the name and cashing it. Police were altered to the theft when a resident came to the Westport Police Department in January to report a larceny. The...
2 women stole alcohol from Stew Leonard's, sprayed mace at employee

Two women are accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from Stew Leonard's Liquor Store and spraying an employee in the face with mace. The incident happened on Wednesday around 6:44 p.m. Norwalk police say the two women entered the store and began to place multiple bottles in a shopping cart...
2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Information

The child tax rebate, which was recently authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont, is intended to help Connecticut families with children. You may be eligible for a child tax rebate of up to a maximum of $750 ($250 per child up to three children). ... More information & Frequently Asked Questions About the Child Tax Rebate.
TRUMBULL, CT

