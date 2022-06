Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, over the three generations, hasn’t made the market invasion like the Korean giant would have expected. Nevertheless, it is a niche smartphone and anyone who uses can swear by its inventiveness. The standout here is the secondary display that provides a quick glance at the notifications and more without having to flip the phone over. This feature is not just phone-centric for God’s sake; a designer thinks the laptops deserve a small screen on the outside for the purpose best told by the Galaxy Z Flip.

CELL PHONES ・ 20 HOURS AGO