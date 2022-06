FromSoftware's "Elden Ring" is regarded as an almost perfect game by critics and players alike. However, that's not saying the game is easy. "Elden Ring" has no shortage of challenging boss fights that can have even the calmest person contemplating throwing their controller across the room. But not every player struggles with the same bosses equally. For example, some may find the overly aggressive Malenia almost impossible, while parry masters may find the fight trivial. "Elden Ring" game director, Hidetaka Miyazaki's favorite boss, Starscourge Radahn, is relatively easy for ranged characters. At the same time, melee fighters often struggle to get in close for an attack without taking damage.

