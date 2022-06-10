ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Paris Hilton Claims She Missed a Chance to DJ for President Joe Biden to Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding, Gushes About the Pop Star

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Knowing her priorities! Paris Hilton is claiming she missed an amazing opportunity to DJ a very important event in order to attend BFF Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding — and she was happy to do it!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

“I was actually asked to DJ for President [ Joe Biden ] and all the other president’s around the world,” the Simple Life alum, 41, said during an episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast on Friday, June 10. “But this was more important to me.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer clarified that she wouldn’t go into “any more details because it was the princess bride's night and her story to tell” but did take a moment to gush over her friend's special day.

“All I can say is that I am so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale,” Hilton shared about the couple’s Thursday, June 9, nuptials. “They are a beautiful couple, just glowing, and it really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free.”

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were joined by their loved ones on Thursday to celebrate the milestone moment at their California home. “I am very ecstatic this day has come,” a rep for the model told Us Weekly after the ceremony. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, both wore custom Versace for the event. The bride donned an open neckline off-the-shoulder gown while the groom was in a classic style tuxedo. The wedding was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft , who also married Hilton and her husband Carter Reum late last year.

Who’s in the Zone? Inside Britney Spears’ Inner Circle

Read article

Following the ceremony, the House of Wax star, along with other A-list guests including Madonna , Selena Gomez , Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore celebrated alongside the pop star. In a video of the reception , the group can even be seen attempting a rendition of 63-year-old Madonna's hit song “Vogue,” singing, “Fellas that were in the mood / Don’t just stand there, let’s get to it / Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it.”

While Spears was surrounded by her inner circle for her big day, the Crossroads actress did not have any family in attendance. Her siblings Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears were notably missing and so were her parents , Lynne and Jamie Spears . Britney’s sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline also did not make it.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ on Thursday.

Britney Spears' Ups and Downs With Sister Jamie Lynn Through the Years

Read article

Asghari, for his part, did have a few family members present for the event. His sister Fay Asghari took to social media the day after the nuptials to post a sweet message for the newlyweds.

“What an unforgettable night 🕊 Congratulations Sam & Britney 🤍 ,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the wedding on Friday, June 10.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Crossroads’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana and More

Let’s go, girls! Amid Britney Spears’ rise to the pop charts, she made her feature film debut in 2002’s Crossroads. “I was much more interested in the young woman that I met than the image that people had of her,” screenwriter Shonda Rhimes — who penned the script before her Grey’s Anatomy or Bridgerton fame — recalled to Vice’s Broadly in […]
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

Breaking Down Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s Divorce Settlement: Final Decision Over Engagement Ring, Prenup and More

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have finalized their divorce two years after calling it quits — and the exes are officially divvying up their property. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 15, a divorce judgement was made earlier this month. However, Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, still have to meet […]
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#British Royal Family
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Tom Parker’s Widow Kelsey Says Their Daughter Thinks Late Singer Is ‘On Tour’: She Doesn’t ‘Understand That He’s Not Coming Back’

Tom Parker's wife, Kelsey Parker, opened up about her life with their two children after the musician's death earlier this year. During an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine, which aired on Tuesday, June 14, Kelsey, 32, described the conversations she has with daughter Aurelia Rose, 2, about Tom's passing. The Wanted band member […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Emma Roberts Says Son Rhodes Was ‘Best Spot’ of Her Day While Filming ‘Abandoned,’ Talks Playing a Mom for 1st Time

Double duty! Emma Roberts embraced motherhood while working on her first movie since welcoming son Rhodes in 2020. "I was lucky enough to get to have my son on set with me,” the 31-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, June 14, of filming Abandoned. “I was working all day, and it's obviously heavy subject […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

151K+
Followers
18K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy