Video Games

Heroes of Time 2 - Aizack's Return

Gamespot
 3 days ago

We have no news or videos for...

www.gamespot.com

Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren't used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku #6 - Volume 6

Narumi slips up in front of her work friends, and the anxiety of outing herself as an otaku forces her to retreat inward. While Hirotaka is quick to console her, a difference in opinion devolves into an argument. Will the couple learn to grow past this obstacle? Maybe sage advice from bickering experts Hanako and Taro can help? Meanwhile, Naoya and Ko might need some guidance of their own as they take their first steps together as a couple. The conclusion of these intertwining, nerdy love stories awaits!
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

The Last Faith Is The Retro-Style Bloodborne We've Always Wanted

There have been a lot of Souls-likes released over the last several years, but few look as impressive as The Last Faith. Shown off during the Future Games Show on June 11, this gothic metroidvania isn't trying to hide Bloodborne's influence, and we're not complaining. The gameplay snippet shown off...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Scorn Gets A Release Date And Gross New Trailer At Xbox Showcase

Ebb Software's first-person adventure game Scorn now has an official release date. Revealed today during the Xbox/Bethesda Not-E3 briefing, Scorn will debut on October 21, 2022. The game was previously confirmed for launch in October, but now we have an official date. Microsoft also confirmed that Scorn will launch day...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

As Dusk Falls Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

As Dusk Falls is a branching adventure game, where every choice you make has a consequence. Featuring a distinct art style, using real actors, illustrated in a dynamic world. The game also features 8 player multiplayer. As Dusk Falls is expected to release July 19.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Thirsty Suitors Mashes Up Turn-Based Flirting, Skateboarding, And Cooking, And It All Somehow Works

With a name like Thirsty Suitors, you'd be forgiven for thinking Outerloop Games' next title is a dating sim. But while dating (and romance) is a part of the game's story, Thirsty Suitors is largely about repairing broken relationships and coming to terms with the aftermath of a bad break-up. It's also a chance for Outerloop Games to tell a story about South Asian culture.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

SirBernard

Not going to lie the bad frame rate and empty world doesn't really scream "impressive" to me. It also doesn't help that Todd mentioned that there are "over 1000 worlds to explore" which basically tel...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Adds Battle Royale To An Arcade Classic

During the 2022 Guerrilla Collective indie game livestream, Microids unveiled Arkanoid: Eternal Battle, a modern revival of an arcade classic with a battle royale twist. This new Arkanoid includes four ways to play: a new modern take on the classic block-breaking gameplay, the original retro experiences from decades ago, four-player local split-screen gameplay, and a 25-player online battle royale mode where the last one standing wins it all.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Starfield Gameplay Revealed For First Time At Xbox Showcase

Starfield is a hugely anticipated game, marking the first single-player RPG for Bethesda Game Studios in more than seven years. It was the final game shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We got an extended look at the game in action, including combat, ship creation, and the environments. It's certainly shaping up to be an enormous game, and the huge chunk it was given at the show reflected that.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gungrave G.O.R.E - Bullets Beauty Badass Trailer

As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Scorn Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

"The first person horror adventure shooter Scorn got an all new trailer during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, showing off body horror, gore, and its darkly distinct world. Scorn is expected to release October 21 exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC. "
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

NEON WHITE | Animated Intro

Three days until judgement. Until then, check out the full animated intro to Neon White! Launching June 16 on Nintendo Switch and Steam.
COMICS
Gamespot

The Quarry Bad Ending Guide: How To Kill All Characters

The Quarry is the latest interactive horror game from Supermassive Games. This time a group of camp counselors get to party after the campers have gone home, but something sinister is lurking. As you make choices in The Quarry, it affects the story of each character and if they live or not. If you are looking to experience a gore fest or are trying to get the achievement, here is how to make sure every single character dies in a single playthrough. The deaths are listed in chronological order, denoted by chapter with plenty of spoilers ahead.
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy