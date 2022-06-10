Heroes of Time 2 - Aizack's Return

Narumi slips up in front of her work friends, and the anxiety of outing herself as an otaku forces her to retreat inward. While Hirotaka is quick to console her, a difference in opinion devolves into an argument. Will the couple learn to grow past this obstacle? Maybe sage advice from bickering experts Hanako and Taro can help? Meanwhile, Naoya and Ko might need some guidance of their own as they take their first steps together as a couple. The conclusion of these intertwining, nerdy love stories awaits!
