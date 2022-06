Betty Ruth (Westerberg) Condie 9/17/1932 - 6/8/2022 Betty Ruth Westerberg Condie passed away June 8th, 2022 at the age of 89 in Logan. The last several years of her life were marked by the onset of Alzheimer's and the rapid decline of her mental faculties. It was a painful experience for us to watch our accomplished and vibrant mom fade away so quickly.

LOGAN, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO