Los Angeles, CA

Selena, Paris, Drew, Madonna and more celebs who attended Britney Spears' wedding

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Britney Spears lacked in family attendance she made up for in star power. On...

www.wonderwall.com

wonderwall.com

Britney Spears' $60M fortune protected by 'ironclad prenup' in new marriage to Sam Asghari, plus more news

Britney Spears reportedly had serious financial protection in place prior to wedding. Britney Spears' estimated $60 million fortune is reportedly well-protected as she embarks on her new marriage to Sam Asghari. Sources close to the couple confirmed to TMZ this week that lawyers set up an "ironclad prenup" to ensure the finances and assets Britney had going into the marriage will remain hers should she and Sam ever call it quits. Lawyers for the singer reportedly began working on the prenup soon after Sam popped the question. The duo tied the knot before pals including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore at Brit's home in Los Angeles on June 9. Although Britney's mom, dad and sister were reportedly not invited, Lynne Spears congratulated her daughter in the comments on one of Brit's post-wedding Instagram posts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Michael McKean, Topher Grace, Richard Marx and more stars react to the death of beloved character actor Philip Baker Hall at 90

Beloved character actor Philip Baker Hall passed away on Sunday, June 12, at 90. With more than 50 years of acting credits to him name, Phillip was a familiar face to TV and moviegoers, having enjoyed memorable roles in "Seinfeld," "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and countless other projects. "Philip has made me laugh harder than any actor I've worked with," Larry David told the Washington Post a few years ago. Philip's friend and neighbor, Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer, announced the sad news on June 13, 2022. After Philip's death, many top names in Hollywood reacted with sadness and publicly honored the actor on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Carole Middleton wears daughter Kate’s dress to Royal Ascot

Mom and daughter are both pretty in pink. Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, 67, showed she has the same taste in clothes as her daughter when she showed up to Royal Ascot today in a very familiar pink dress. Royal fashion fans might remember Carole’s Me + Em frock from the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit last spring with a young cancer patient, Mila Sneddo, who requested that Kate wear a pink dress when she met her. The silk shirt-dress style midi retailed for $540 at the time and features soft pleats and a sash waist, although the duchess, 40, swapped hers out for a...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow share 'love' for each other decades after calling off engagement, plus more news

Brad Pitt reflects on his time with Gwyneth Paltrow, close bond with her father. Nearly 25 years after they called off their engagement, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt still have nothing but love for one another. Gwyneth recently interviewed her onetime fiance for a Goop piece on his cashmere brand. But the conversation's real warm-and-fuzzies came when the two looked back on their mid-90s romance and how much Gwyneth's dad, the late director Bruce Paltrow, meant to Brad and vice versa. "I'll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, 'You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you're gaining a son. Like, I'm gaining a son,'" Gwyneth recalled. "What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn't get married, unfortunately?" Brad laughed and joked, "Oh, man, everything works out, doesn't it?" Gwyneth played along, joking, "Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years." Brad sweetly replied, "And it's lovely to have you as a friend now … And I do love you," before Gwyneth confirmed the feeling is mutual. "I love you so much," she said. In answer to her original question, Brad praised Bruce's parenting skills. [Your dad] really fostered your voice, your independence," Brad said. "He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that's so important to parenting, you know? So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don't. You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent. And funny as f***." Asked if Brad "felt [Bruce's] paternal energy," the actor said, "One hundred percent. I felt that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor." Gwyneth got the same vibe from her dad, she said: "I mean, he was my father, but he was very much a mentor. He loved being that role for the people that he really loved, and you were definitely one of them." Brad, 58, and Gwyneth, 49, started dating in 1994. They got engaged two years later but called it quits in 1997.
