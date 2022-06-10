Selena, Paris, Drew, Madonna and more celebs who attended Britney Spears' wedding

Brad Pitt reflects on his time with Gwyneth Paltrow, close bond with her father. Nearly 25 years after they called off their engagement, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt still have nothing but love for one another. Gwyneth recently interviewed her onetime fiance for a Goop piece on his cashmere brand. But the conversation's real warm-and-fuzzies came when the two looked back on their mid-90s romance and how much Gwyneth's dad, the late director Bruce Paltrow, meant to Brad and vice versa. "I'll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, 'You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you're gaining a son. Like, I'm gaining a son,'" Gwyneth recalled. "What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn't get married, unfortunately?" Brad laughed and joked, "Oh, man, everything works out, doesn't it?" Gwyneth played along, joking, "Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years." Brad sweetly replied, "And it's lovely to have you as a friend now … And I do love you," before Gwyneth confirmed the feeling is mutual. "I love you so much," she said. In answer to her original question, Brad praised Bruce's parenting skills. [Your dad] really fostered your voice, your independence," Brad said. "He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that's so important to parenting, you know? So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don't. You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent. And funny as f***." Asked if Brad "felt [Bruce's] paternal energy," the actor said, "One hundred percent. I felt that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor." Gwyneth got the same vibe from her dad, she said: "I mean, he was my father, but he was very much a mentor. He loved being that role for the people that he really loved, and you were definitely one of them." Brad, 58, and Gwyneth, 49, started dating in 1994. They got engaged two years later but called it quits in 1997.

