Infrastructure work is almost completed and site work is well underway for Estes Landing, a 20-unit housing development on the south side of Airport Road in Waitsfield. The project is being developed on 29 acres by T.J. Kingsbury and Mavis LLC and will feature two- to three-bedroom single-family homes that range in size from about 1,500 to 1,900 square feet. Kingsbury said there are single-story units and two-story cape-style homes. They will be built on slab on grade with attached garages.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO