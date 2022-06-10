ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The first transgender lawmaker in Kansas, Stephanie Byers, will not seek a second term

By KCUR
kmuw.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first openly transgender lawmaker in Kansas will not seek another term in the Kansas House. Rep. Stephanie Byers, a Wichita Democrat, is also the first transgender Native American woman elected to a state legislature, and one of few Native Americans in the Kansas House or Senate. The Kansas...

www.kmuw.org

LJWORLD

University of Kansas athletics administrator seeking Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA — Paul Buskirk felt a calling 16 years ago to expand his contributions to public service by campaigning for election as Kansas’ governor. He put the idea to a test by chatting with a handful of close friends. Reaction was mixed. Some were incredulous. Others thought it marvelous. The next step was to seek an endorsement from his wife. He called her with a pitch that outlined how a political novice from Lawrence should take on incumbent Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, a Democrat who had been around electoral politics since her youth in Ohio.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Explainer: How a U.S. gun safety deal could impact Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation over the weekend. The current framework for the plan includes billions of dollars being set aside for school safety improvements and mental health services. It also aims to provide stronger background checks for people under 21, and offers […]
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

Kansas and Missouri could and should help rein in medical debt, researchers say

Kansas and Missouri don’t do enough to protect their residents from racking up medical bills, researchers say. A new project from the University of Arizona and University of Utah and the Pew Charitable Trusts digs into consumer protections for people getting medical care. Both states have weak policies, the...
Kansas Reflector

Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday said the new law gradually eliminating the state sales tax on food will benefit Latino Kansans who are disproportionately affected by food insecurity. In part because of the pandemic, a growing number of people across Kansas rely on food pantries. According to Feeding America, food insecurity rates rose […] The post Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW

AG urges Corps of Engineers to not redundantly review pipeline projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to not redundantly review pipeline projects and hamper efforts to fight record-setting gas prices. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, June 14, that he opposed the latest effort by President Joe Biden’s...
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

Florida lawmakers united to support gun control measures after the Parkland shooting

There's more hope today for an agreement on gun safety measures in Congress. The top Senate Republican, Mitch McConnell, says he intends to support a deal. These bipartisan talks echo a process Florida went through four years ago after shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. NPR's Greg Allen reports on how Florida Republicans and Democrats came together to pass that state's most significant gun control measure in decades.
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Kansas — our nosy neighbor?

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that there are two sections of Colorado Politics that I especially like: the Out West round up and the Court Crawl. The later offers up a very interesting story about law enforcement to our east, in the great state of Kansas. As initially...
DENVER, CO
WIBW

As many pay nearly $5 per gallon, Marshall demands passage of gas relief act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has demanded the Senate pass his legislation to ease the burden of gas prices on Kansans’ wallets as many are paying close to $5 per gallon. On Tuesday, June 14, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he took to the Senate Floor...
Kansas Reflector

To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […] The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Toni Koraza

Kansas to face prolonged food shortages

Food shortages increase when food prices sprout out of control, and the supply chain encounters prolonged delays. A food shortage means there is a lack of reliable and nutritious meals or the supplies to make those meals. Food shortages lead to much more than hunger. Lack of quality food increases the risk of chronic health issues. Detrimental effects of food shortages include diseases, hospitalization, and increased healthcare costs.
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over offensive text

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in the latest fallout over racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images exchanged by first responders in Wichita but wasn’t part of that batch of texts. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Capt. Keith Niemann, who was punished this month, shared the image in a WhatsApp chat with the message, “having a good morning at the firehouse.” A firefighters union official said the city was trying to “make an example” out of Niemann because the police department was criticized for giving light punishments to its implicated officers.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansans gather in downtown Wichita for March For Our Lives

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of Kansans gathered in downtown Wichita on Saturday for the “March Of Our Lives,” to demand gun legislation. The gathering happened in Old Town Square on Douglas Ave. Becky Wilkinson, a demonstrator, said she just wants to keep the kids safe. “I’m here because I’m a teacher, I teach […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Federal watchdog says Kansas has one of the highest rates for missing foster children

TOPEKA — More than 7% of Kansas foster children went missing during an 30-month period, according to a new federal watchdog’s report that places the state’s rate of runaways among the highest in the nation. The state was able to locate children after they had been missing for 27 days on average, which was quicker […] The post Federal watchdog says Kansas has one of the highest rates for missing foster children appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Local Living Expenses Ranked

A new report indicates Kansas is the 38th most expensive state for household bills and Salina is the 11th most expensive city in Kansas. The numbers come from doxo’s recently released report called the: 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report. According to doxo, the report reflects actual...
Salina Post

Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas ranks among worst state economies despite low unemployment rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas has tied with four other states for having the lowest unemployment rate, the Sunflower State was still ranked among one of the worst state economies. With California’s economy larger than the individual economies of all but four countries - including the U.S. - personal...

