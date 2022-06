A lucky bamboozle in Apex Legends left one player thinking that maybe Loba’s longstanding bugs shouldn’t be fixed after all. Reddit user Srivo10 shared a short video of a recent match on the Apex subreddit. In the clip, there are two squads left. Left without a teammate thanks to a game crash, Srivo10 is on their own against the two members of the final enemy squad. They hide behind a rock and manage to take down an enemy Caustic as he comes around the corner, which evens the playing field for the ensuing fight.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO