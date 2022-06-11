Man sentenced in federal child porn case

Martin Santillan

A Gainesville man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Martin Santillan, 58, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced June 2 by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to 50 months in prison.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office worked the case with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and searched Santillan’s home in January 2021.

According to investigators, Santillan uploaded images of child pornography onto his Facebook Messenger in July 2020 to send to another user.

According to court documents, Santillan admitted to investigators that he tried to send the images to someone who no longer lived in the U.S. through Facebook Messenger.

Officers seized Santillan’s digital devices and analyzed them, showing Santillan had at least 30 more images of child porn on his electronics.

At Santillan’s plea hearing, Santillan admitted to downloading and sending the images to a friend in Mexico.

After his time in prison, Santillan will be turned over to immigration officials for removal proceedings. He was also sentenced to five years on supervised release after his release from prison.

When asked for comment, defense attorney Stephanie Kearns said it would not be in Santillan’s best interest.