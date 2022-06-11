ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Man sentenced in federal child porn case

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwZYr_0g7JUQQu00
Martin Santillan

A Gainesville man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Martin Santillan, 58, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced June 2 by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to 50 months in prison.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office worked the case with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and searched Santillan’s home in January 2021.

According to investigators, Santillan uploaded images of child pornography onto his Facebook Messenger in July 2020 to send to another user.

According to court documents, Santillan admitted to investigators that he tried to send the images to someone who no longer lived in the U.S. through Facebook Messenger.

Officers seized Santillan’s digital devices and analyzed them, showing Santillan had at least 30 more images of child porn on his electronics.

At Santillan’s plea hearing, Santillan admitted to downloading and sending the images to a friend in Mexico.

After his time in prison, Santillan will be turned over to immigration officials for removal proceedings. He was also sentenced to five years on supervised release after his release from prison.

When asked for comment, defense attorney Stephanie Kearns said it would not be in Santillan’s best interest.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Prison#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
169
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy